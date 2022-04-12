"Welcome to the Evolve family" - Ritu Phogat talks Evolve MMA no-gi class with Mikey Musumeci

Wrestler and MMA fighter Ritu Phogat is happily welcoming Brazilian jiu jitsu world champion Mikey Musumeci to the Evolve MMA gym.

"The Indian Tigress" recently posted on Instagram saying:

"Amazing No-Gi class with [Mikey Musumeci], Welcome to the Evolve family, Mikey."

This is a great example of the saying steel sharpens steel. Both are ONE Championship athletes.

Ritu Phogat is a gold medal Commonwealth wrestler competing in women's atomweight in MMA. Mikey Musumeci is a multi-time world Brazilian jiu jitsu champion and will be making his debut in ONE on April 22.

BJJ ace Musumeci will be debuting in ONE in a submission grappling match against Japanese MMA veteran Masakazu Imanari.

Imanari has more than 60 matches over 22 years in MMA but is best known for the invention of the 'Imanari Roll' maneuver used in grappling.

Aside from grappling and jiu jitsu, Musumeci also spent some time learning striking while at the Evolve MMA gym.

He posted the following on Instagram:

Phogat was in the finals of the 2021 Atomweight Grand Prix against Stamp Fairtex.

She lost this match via armbar submission. And now, with Evolve MMA and Musumeci, she is brushing up on her jiu jitsu with one of the best in the world.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship Can BJJ phenom Mikey Musumeci debut with a victory against Masakazu Imanari on 22 April?



#WeAreONE #ONEChampionship StraightCan BJJ phenom Mikey Musumeci debut with a victory against Masakazu Imanari on 22 April? Straight 🔥 Can BJJ phenom Mikey Musumeci debut with a victory against Masakazu Imanari on 22 April?#WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/GAmPIyQJT2

Mikey Musumeci honored to be in ONE

Musumeci is a decorated grappler.

He is a blackbelt in jiu jitsu who has won the world championships in five tournaments.

Plus, even more tournament championships when he was a lower-ranked belt.

Now, Musumeci will be competing in ONE Championship on April 22.

He posted on Instagram what an honor this is:

"MUSUMECI X IMANARI !! I’m super excited to announce I will be making my [ONE Championship] debut [on April 22]! What an honor it is to be competing with this legend, Imanari, as my first match ever in Asia! I’m so excited! Ecooo Ayooo!"

His opponent, Imanari, has been around the MMA game for nearly as long as Musumeci has been alive.

He made his professional debut in 2000 and has fought names such as UFC Fighter Jorge Gurgel, DREAM champion Joachim Hansen, WEC champion Mike Brown, ONE champion Bibiano Fernandes, and tons of others.

When it was announced that he was signed to ONE Championship Musumeci said:

"I’m so excited to announce that I have signed with [ONE Championship] the most professional organization in grappling ever... I am truly honored to be a part of this organization."

Musumeci will debut in ONE Championship at their April 22 event named ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic.

Edited by Phil Dillon