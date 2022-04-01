“Leg lock on the menu” - Fans are pumped for confirmed Mikey Musumeci and Masakazu Imanari grappling contest at ONE: Reloaded

ONE Championship has confirmed the latest addition to the ONE: Reloaded card and fans are expressing their excitement for the bout.

Newly-signed Brazilian jiu-jitsu star Mikey Musumeci will make his promotional debut on the Friday, April 22 card against grappling legend Masakazu Imanari in a submission grappling match.

According to BJJ heroes, Musumeci has 57 wins and multiple IBJJF world titles under his belt. At 25 years old, he's only scratching the tip of his talents and will have a chance to showcase the same on a huge stage with the global reach and audience of ONE Championship.

Meanwhile, Imanari is a martial arts legend who has competed for over two decades. The Japanese veteran is best known for his leg locks, which earned him the nickname ‘Ashikan Judan’ or ‘The Great Master of Leg Submissions’.

In the comments section, fans expressed their excitement for the upcoming matchup. One fan said:

“Yeah! Leg lock on the menu”

Interestingly, eight of Musumeci’s 27 submission wins have come by way of Botinha, a combination of a straight ankle lock and an Achilles lock. Testing his skills against a legendary leg lock specialist like Imanari will be a dream match that fans didn’t know they needed.

Another fan said:

“It's going to be a leglock shoot out”

ONE: Reloaded getting loaded with exciting matchups

ONE: Reloaded will be ONE Championship’s first card since it marked its 10-year anniversary with ONE X and it`s shaping up to be an exciting card by the day.

Apart from the Musumeci-Imanari fight, the promotion also announced two big-name matches for the card.

No.2 strawweight Jarred Brooks will feature in a world title eliminator against top-ranked Bokang Masunyane, with the winner challenging Joshua Pacio for his crown.

Furthermore, grappling legend Buchecha will compete in his third MMA bout against Senegalese wrestling champion Reug Reug and Oumar Kane.

During the broadcast of ONE X, it was announced that two world titles will headline ONE: Reloaded.

In the co-main event, Smilla Sundell and Jackie Buntan will compete for the inaugural ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title.

Meanwhile, the main event features ONE lightweight kickboxing world champion Regian Eersel defending his strap against Germany's Arian Sadikovic.

Edited by David Andrew