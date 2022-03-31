'Buchecha' set to return at ONE: Reloaded, faces ‘Reug Reug’ Omar Kane

The date is set for the return to competition of grappling legend Marcus Almeida, better known as 'Buchecha'.

MMA Fighting broke the news that the Brazilian star will face Senegalese wrestling standout ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane at ONE: Reloaded on April 22.

Almeida has won multiple world titles in the world of grappling and made his MMA debut last year at ONE Championship. He made short work of his first two opponents, submitting world-class strikers and MMA veterans Anderson Silva and Kang Ji Won in a combined time of less than five minutes inside the circle.

Meanwhile, ‘Reug Reug’ is a star in his home country’s native martial art of “lutte avec frappe” - a form of wrestling in a sandy area where strikes are allowed.

After an undefeated record in the sport, Kane made his MMA debut in 2019 and landed on the global stage of ONE Championship. There, he showed why he is one of the brightest young stars in the world by turning in two first-round knockouts.

Both men will have different motivations heading into the contest. 'Buchecha' hopes to extend his impressive MMA run, while Kane looks to bounce back from his first career loss.

Could we see 'Buchecha' in a submission grappling match soon?

Despite transitioning to MMA, 'Buchecha' has stayed true to his grappling roots that helped build the legend that he is today.

With ONE Championship building an impressive submission grappling roster over the past few months, Almeida could choose to showcase his skills in the circle in a different set of rules.

At ONE X, two-division world champion Reinier de Ridder competed in a submission grappling bout against another grappling legend in Andre Galvao. The match ended in a draw, which could be a motivation for 'Buchecha' to accept a longstanding challenge from de Ridder to prove why he is considered one of the best in the world.

Galvao could also be an interesting match for Almeida. The pair have split their last two meetings and what better way to settle a trilogy than in front of the global reach and audience of ONE Championship?

One thing’s for sure, whether in submission grappling or MMA, Almeida will certainly be a force to reckon with in the circle.

Edited by Harvey Leonard