Misfits 15: Elle Brooke vs. Paige VanZant - Main card, start time, main event walkouts, PPV price, and more

The looked-forward-to Elle Brooke vs. Paige VanZant matchup is set to unfold this weekend at the NRG Arena in Houston, Texas. Brooke is gearing up to defend her MFB women's middleweight title against the fellow OnlyF*ns model in the headline bout of Misfits 15 (MF & DAZN: X Series 15).

Despite her limited experience in boxing, Brooke has left a significant mark in influencer boxing, holding a 4-1 record since her debut in July 2022. 'Dumble Dong' secured a third-round knockout victory over AJ Bunker in a rematch in January. Meanwhile, VanZant will be making her squared circle debut after a 33-month hiatus from combat sports. '12 Gauge' boasts a professional MMA record of 8-5 and a BKFC record of 0-2.

Misfits 15: Elle Brooke vs. Paige VanZant fight card

Main Card

Elle Brooke vs. Paige VanZant: MFB women's middleweight title bout

Le'Veon Bell vs. Tristan Hamm: MFB cruiserweight title tournament quarter-finals

OJ Rosé (Okemka Jibunor) vs. Brendan Kelly: middleweight bout

Lil Cracra (Ree Moo) vs. YuddyGangTV (Elijah Smith): MFB interim lightweight title tournament quarter-finals

Jeremy Park vs. Anthony Vargas: super middleweight bout

Killer Bee (Bi Nguyen) vs. Silvia Fernandez: women's super lightweight bout

Vampira (Alaena Potocnik) vs. Loza (Lauren Baker): women's cruiserweight bout

Alysia Magen vs. Fangs (Jessica Duban): women's cruiserweight bout

Oscar Perez vs. Rafael Reyes: lightweight bout

What time does the Elle Brooke vs. Paige VanZant event start?

The Misfits 15 card broadcast is scheduled to kick off at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT on Saturday, May 25, in the United States and Canada. For viewers in the United Kingdom, the event will start at 12 AM BST on Sunday, May 26.

Meanwhile, Elle Brooke and Paige VanZant are expected to make their ring walkouts around 11 PM ET / 8 PM PT / 5 AM BST. However, these times are approximate and may vary based on the outcomes of the preceding undercard bouts.

Misfits 15: Elle Brooke vs. Paige VanZant PPV price

The Misfits 15: Elle Brooke vs. Paige VanZant event will be exclusively available for live streaming on DAZN in over 200 countries worldwide. Unlike many major events, this fight card is not available on pay-per-view. Fans eager to watch the event will need a DAZN subscription, which costs approximately £19.99 per month in the UK and $19.99 per month in the US and Canada.

However, fans in Argentina, Chile, and Colombia must download the DAZN app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and sign up through the app rather than through a web browser.