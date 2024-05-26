Misfits Boxing 15: Elle Brooke vs. Paige VanZant: Full results

The Misfits 15 Boxing event just wrapped up. It took place at the NRG Arena in Houston, Texas on May 25 and featured seven fights in six weight classes.

Let's recap the event and closely examine the full results.

In the main event, Misfits boxing's women's middleweight champion Elle Brooke attempted the first defense of her title against ex-UFC fighter Paige VanZant. Brooke captured the title by defeating old foe AJ Bunker via Round 3 KO in their January 2024 rematch.

For VanZant, the fight against Brooke marked her professional boxing debut. The former UFC star previously competed against Rachel Ostovich in a bare-knuckle boxing match in July 2021 and had been on the sidelines for nearly three years.

Despite the time away from competition, VanZant showed no signs of ring rust as both women fought hard to assume the center of the ring. A thunderous right hand from Brooke knocked VanZant down in Round 1, shifting the momentum in the British boxer's favor.

VanZant picked up the pace as the fight progressed and maintained a high-volume attack. However, Brooke landed the more impactful strikes which drew bigger reactions. The closely contested fight resulted in a split draw, setting up a potential rematch. For now, Brooke remains the MFB women's middleweight champion.

In the co-main event, former NFL player Le'Veon Bell fought social media star Tristan Hamm in the cruiserweight tournament quarter-finals. Bell, who holds a 2-1 record in boxing, had defeated JMX in his last fight that took place in March 2023.

Hamm, although relatively inexperienced, had viciously knocked out Rodney Peterson AKA 'Not Logan Paul' in his only boxing match before fighting Bell. He showed similar aggression at Misfits 15 and hurt Bell early with a powerful left hook. However, Bell survived the scare and smothered Hamm with dirty boxing for the remainder of Round 1.

While Hamm landed some good strikes, Bell controlled the majority of the fight and also scored its only knockdown, bagging a unanimous decision win in the process.

Misfits Boxing 15: Elle Brooke vs. Paige VanZant undercard results

Ree Moo (Lil Cracra) and Elijah Smith (YuddyGangTV) fought a five-round war in the lightweight quarter-finals. Moo came out aggressively and dominated Round 1. However, Smith made the fight a lot more competitive in the remaining rounds. He had most success with uppercuts in the clinch and tagged Moo with several good shots to earn a split-decision win.

TikTok stars Anthony Vargas and Jeremy Park also competed in a four-round fight. Vargas made his Misfits boxing debut in a T/KO loss against BDave in March 2023. While Park intended to score a statement win in his debut, Vargas denied him the honor and walked away with a convincing unanimous decision victory.

In a super lightweight fight, Xtreme Couture's Bi Nguyen welcomed debutant Silvia Fernandez to the boxing circuit. Initially a close contest, the fight leaned into Nguyen's favor in the later rounds as she was the more aggressive fighter who landed bigger shots. She walked away with a unanimous decision win to improve her record to 2-0.

Elsewhere, Alaena Potocnik vs. Lauren Baker resulted in a split draw.

In the first fight of the event, Alysia Magen scored a convincing unanimous decision win over Jessica Duban.

Catch the full event results below:

Women's middleweight - Elle Brooke vs. Paige VanZant resulted in a split draw (48-46, 46-48, 47-47) (MFB women's middleweight title fight)

Cruiserweight - Le'Veon Bell def. Tristan Hamm by unanimous decision (49-45, 48-46, 50-44) (MFB cruiserweight tournament quarter-finals)

Lightweight - YuddyGangTV (Elijah Smith) def. Lil Cracra (Ree Moo) by split decision (48-47 X 2, 47-48) (MFB lightweight title tournament quarter-finals)

Super middleweight - Anthony Vargas def. Jeremy Park by unanimous decision (40-36 X 3)

Women's super lightweight - Killer Bee (Bi Nguyen) def. Silvia Fernandez by unanimous decision

Women's cruiserweight - Vampira (Alaena Potocnik) vs. Loza (Lauren Baker) resulted in a split draw (39-37, 37-39, 38-38)

Women's cruiserweight - Alysia Magen def. Fangs (Jessica Duban) via unanimous decision (40-35 X 3)