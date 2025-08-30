  • home icon
Misfits Boxing 22: Darren Till vs. Luke Rockhold: Live round-by-round updates

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Aug 30, 2025 06:39 GMT
till
Darren Till (left) vs. Luke Rockhold (right) takes place this evening [Image Courtesy: @MisfitsBoxing via X/Twitter]

The Misfits Boxing 22 Darren Till vs. Luke Rockhold round-by-round updates are here. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring for the upcoming MFB bridgerweight title fight set to headline the MF & DAZN X Series 22: Ring of Thrones card.

Scheduled for six, three-minute, rounds under exhibition boxing rules, the matchup pits two UFC alumni against each other. Till once competed in the UFC welterweight and middleweight divisions, even challenging Tyron Woodley for 170-pound championship gold.

Unfortunately for him, the bout ended in a submission loss that marked the start of a 1-5 rough patch, culminating in his departure from MMA, where he is 18-5-1. He has since found his feet as an exhibition boxer for Misfits, authoring a flawless 2-0 record, with a TKO over Anthony Taylor.

By contrast, Rockhold is an ex-UFC middleweight champion, but failed to defend the belt and subsequently left MMA with a 16-6 record after going 1-4 since 2016. He then had a brief stint as a bare-knuckle boxer, famously losing to Mike Perry via TKO at BKFC 41, before TKO'ing Joe Schilling at Karate Combat 45.

Given his relative inexperience as a boxer, his age, and past knockout losses, Rockhold isn't expected to win. However, as the bout is an exhibition, there are no betting odds available. The card starts at 1:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 10:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time) / 6:00 PM B.S.T. (British Summer Time).

However, the Till vs. Rockhold main event is estimated for a 6:00 PM E.T. / 3:00 PM P.T. / 11:00 PM B.S.T start time.

Misfits Boxing 22: Darren Till vs. Luke Rockhold

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

