Misfits Boxing 22: Darren Till vs. Luke Rockhold: Live round-by-round updates

The Misfits Boxing 22 Darren Till vs. Luke Rockhold round-by-round updates are here. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring for the upcoming MFB bridgerweight title fight set to headline the MF &amp; DAZN X Series 22: Ring of Thrones card.Scheduled for six, three-minute, rounds under exhibition boxing rules, the matchup pits two UFC alumni against each other. Till once competed in the UFC welterweight and middleweight divisions, even challenging Tyron Woodley for 170-pound championship gold.Unfortunately for him, the bout ended in a submission loss that marked the start of a 1-5 rough patch, culminating in his departure from MMA, where he is 18-5-1. He has since found his feet as an exhibition boxer for Misfits, authoring a flawless 2-0 record, with a TKO over Anthony Taylor.By contrast, Rockhold is an ex-UFC middleweight champion, but failed to defend the belt and subsequently left MMA with a 16-6 record after going 1-4 since 2016. He then had a brief stint as a bare-knuckle boxer, famously losing to Mike Perry via TKO at BKFC 41, before TKO'ing Joe Schilling at Karate Combat 45.Given his relative inexperience as a boxer, his age, and past knockout losses, Rockhold isn't expected to win. However, as the bout is an exhibition, there are no betting odds available. The card starts at 1:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 10:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time) / 6:00 PM B.S.T. (British Summer Time).However, the Till vs. Rockhold main event is estimated for a 6:00 PM E.T. / 3:00 PM P.T. / 11:00 PM B.S.T start time.Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis of and live scoring for the upcoming bridgerweight title fight.Misfits Boxing 22: Darren Till vs. Luke RockholdRound 1:Round 2:Round 3:Round 4:Round 5:Round 6: