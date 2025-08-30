  • home icon
  Misfits Boxing 22: Ty Mitchell vs. Sean Hemphill: Live round-by-round updates

Misfits Boxing 22: Ty Mitchell vs. Sean Hemphill: Live round-by-round updates

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Aug 30, 2025 06:41 GMT
Ty Mitchell (left) vs. Sean Hemphill (right) takes place this evening [Image Courtesy: @MisfitsBoxing via X/Twitter]

The Misfits Boxing 22 Ty Mitchell vs. Sean Hemphill round-by-round updates are here. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring for the upcoming MFB super middleweight title fight featured on the MX & DAZN X Series 22: Ring of Thrones card.

The matchup is scheduled for 10, three-minute, rounds and is expected to produce plenty of action despite both men's low popularity. Mitchell is 4-2 as a boxer, with three stoppages to his name. Meanwhile, Hemphill is 19-2, with 11 stoppage wins. Though neither man has fought at the highest levels of the sport.

Given their disparity in experience, Hemphill is regarded as the expected victor. The oddsmakers at Oddschecker list him as a clear -455 favorite, while Mitchell is a +350 underdog. The card starts at 1:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 10:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time) / 6:00 PM B.S.T. (British Summer Time).

However, the Mitchell vs. Hemphill fight is expected to start at around 3:45 PM E.T. / 12:45 PM P.T. / 8:45 PM B.S.T.

Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis of and live scoring for the upcoming super middleweight title fight.

Misfits Boxing 22 Ty Mitchell vs. Sean Hemphill

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.

Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.

Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.

Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw.

