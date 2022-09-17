"Missing weight is the equivalent of cheating" - Sara McMann releases stern statement after UFC Vegas 60 fight gets canceled due to Aspen Ladd's weight miss

The bantamweight clash between Sara McMann and Aspen Ladd has been scratched from the weekend's UFC Vegas 60 card. The same is the result of Ladd weighing in at two pounds over the limit for her bantamweight bout.

Furious over the fight's cancelation, Sara McMann released a strongly worded message criticizing her opponent. In an Instagram post, McMann stated that missing weight was equivalent to cheating:

"What to even say… I’m really disappointed that things went the way they did. I’ve never once missed weight in my career in wrestling or fighting. Missing weight is the equivalent of cheating. You gain such an advantage for every pound that you don’t have to cut. I wish that the promotions and commissions would change the policies, so this isn’t even an option at this professional level."

Check out the Instagram post below:

McMann, however, ended the post on a positive note, saying that she'll be sharpening her skills and competing in some jiu-jitsu tournaments until the UFC books her for her next fight.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Ladd has missed weight. The fighter has had trouble on the scales multiple times in the last few years.

All the times Aspen Ladd has missed weight

The No.7-ranked UFC women's bantamweight Aspen Ladd has a bad history with the weighing scale. Ladd has missed weight three times in her UFC career and four times in her overall pro-MMA career.

In September 2018, her scheduled fight with Leslie Smith was canceled after Ladd missed weight. Smith declined to fight the 27-year-old who weighed in 1.8 pounds above the limit.

Watch all the times Aspen Ladd has missed weight below:

The American again missed weight by one pound for her UFC Vegas 38 fight against Macy Chiasson and the bout ultimately ended up being canceled. The 27-year-old in an Instagram post revealed that she missed weight partly due to being on her periods.

Prior to her UFC career, the American once missed weight in 138.5 pounds for her Invicta FC 18 fight against Jessica Hoy. However, she won the bout via a second-round TKO.

The concerning part is that even on a few occasions when she did successfully make weight, the fighter looked physically distressed and drained.

During the weigh-ins for her UFC Fight Night 155 bout against Germaine de Randamine, Ladd was clearly distressed and trembling on the scales even though she hit the 135 pound mark. The 27-year-old ended up losing the bout via a first-round T.K.O.

