How many times has Aspen Ladd missed weight in MMA?

Aspen Ladd has missed weight three times in her MMA career. She has also struggled to make weight on numerous occasions.

Once regarded as the most promising prospect in the UFC women's bantamweight division, Aspen Ladd has been synonymous with weight-cutting issues throughout her MMA career.

The UFC women's bantamweight first missed weight in 2016. Ladd was scheduled to face Jessica Hoy at Invicta FC 18. She came in 2.1 lbs over the weight limit and was fined 25 percent of her purse. Ladd won the contest via TKO in round two.

Ladd's most recent failure on the scales came at UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker. The 26-year-old struggled to stand on the scale on the day of the weigh-ins.

ESPN MMA @espnmma The women’s bantamweight fight between Aspen Ladd and Macy Chiasson at #UFCVegas38 is off, UFC officials told @marcraimondi.Ladd appeared shaky on the scale and missed weight at 137 pounds Friday morning. The women’s bantamweight fight between Aspen Ladd and Macy Chiasson at #UFCVegas38 is off, UFC officials told @marcraimondi.Ladd appeared shaky on the scale and missed weight at 137 pounds Friday morning. https://t.co/FKqPYAh582

She eventually missed weight, coming in at 137 lbs, one pound above the legal bantamweight competition limit.

The bout was scratched from the card after Macy Chiasson refused to fight Ladd, according to an Instagram post from the 26-year-old.

Watch Aspen Ladd's weigh-in video from UFC Vegas 38 below:

The recent weight cut is comparable to her struggles at UFC 229 in 2018. Ladd looked visibly drained at the weigh-ins ahead of her fight against Tonya Evinger. Despite struggling to step on the scale, Ladd won the bout via TKO.

Check out her weigh-in at UFC 229 below:

The Jiu-jitsu purple belt also missed weight at UFC Fight Night 128 in 2017. Ladd was scheduled to face Leslie Smith. She missed weight and came in at 137.8 lbs, 1.8 pounds over the bantamweight limit. She offered an additional $5,000 to Smith on top of the mandatory 20% purse deduction. However, Smith refused to fight at catchweight and the bout was canceled.

Justin Hartling @justinhartling Aspen Ladd misses weight (137.8) for her #UFCAC bout vs Leslie Smith. Keep in mind, UFC fighters who have missed weight are 9-1 in their last 10 fights. Aspen Ladd misses weight (137.8) for her #UFCAC bout vs Leslie Smith. Keep in mind, UFC fighters who have missed weight are 9-1 in their last 10 fights. https://t.co/XrbFOoEFgx

Miesha Tate openly bashed Aspen Ladd for missing weight numerous times; called her a cheat after UFC Vegas 38

Miesha Tate publicly attacked Aspen Ladd for 'trying to cheat' and still failing to make weight at UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker. The former UFC women's bantamweight champion stated that Ladd tried to cheat the weighing scales to make weight for the fight.

Via a Twitter post, she said:

"It’s one thing to miss weight, it’s another thing to try and cheat the scale and use every excuse in the book to not weigh in properly. Everyone saw you cheat and still came in a lb over. I bet you were every bit of 139."

