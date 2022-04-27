"Nothing about Marcus Buchecha rolling is friendly" - Mitch Chilson on video of Buchecha's "friendly rolls"

ONE Championship recently posted a video on their Instagram of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu champion Marcus Buchecha Almeida doing some pretty intense rolling in the gym.

The video shows the Brazilian rolling with fellow high-level jiu-jitsu black belt Leandro Lo. While wearing the gi, both are trying to secure a dominant position, which results in Almeida attempting a throw. While Lo is still in the air, he counters the throw. They continued to grapple after this exchange in a very high-paced sequence.

ONE Championship sarcastically captioned the video:

"Just some friendly rolls 😇"

Former MMA fighter and current ONE Championship commentator Mitch Chilson commented on the video.

"Nothing about [Buchecha] rolling is friendly."

The Brazilian grappler responded and recognized that this was definitely not light.

"hahaha we were suppose to go “light” that day"

He is a multi-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu competitor who has held dozens of championship titles in heavyweight and absolute weight classes. The gentleman he is rolling with, Lo, is also a Brazilian jiu-jitsu champion who has set records in the sport with title wins.

Marcus Buchecha Almeida's next bout in ONE Championship

Buchecha was previously scheduled to fight at ONE 156 against Senegealese wrestler 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane. The bout was canceled and there is uncertainty as to whether this fight will be remade.

On Instagram, the undefeated Brazilian heavyweight said he will be fighting next on ONE 157 scheduled for May 20. He explained in his post that he could still face 'Reug Reug' but could also fight someone else.

"My opponent got hurt again, so my fight has been postponed and it will be rescheduled to May 20th! I am ready to go and it don’t change a thing, eyes still on the prize! On May 20th I will be inside the [ONE Championship] circle against him or somebody else, but I will be there!"

The Brazilian has made quite the splash in ONE Championship. In his two wins so far, both via submission, over Kang Ji Won and Anderson Braddock Silva, he has not seen the second round. None of his opponents have been able to stop his takedowns and his submissions.

