"I can’t wait to fight for ONE on US soil soon" - 'Buchecha' proud to be part of ONE Championship's continued growth

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida is aware of ONE Championship’s growing influence in the United States, which could mean a live event on American soil is just around the corner. He certainly wants in on the party.

In a recent Instagram post, the legendary grappler expressed his praise for ONE Championship’s continued surge on the global scene.

'Buchecha' wrote:

“I am really happy to be part of all that and I can’t wait to fight for ONE on US soil soon! The sky is the limit."

ONE Championship has mentioned in previous months that it's close to announcing a broadcast deal with a major American television network. However, details currently remain unavailable to the public. That clearly hasn't stopped 'Buchecha' from hoping and dreaming of being included in a massive US show in the near future.

The 17-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion also thanked ONE Championship for putting submission grappling front and center on the global stage. In the same post, 'Buchecha' also shared ONE Championship’s recent stats in Nielsen’s ranking of sports media properties around the world.

ONE Championship, according to Nielsen, amassed more than 13.8 billion video views across Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok in 2021. It’s these mammoth numbers that make Almeida want to always put on the best performances.

“It’s amazing to see how @onechampionship and @yodchatri are bringing our sport to the next level. Of course, now I am fighting at MMA, but to see what they are doing for grappling it’s unbelievable and it makes me to fight not only at MMA but also at grappling as well inside the @onechampionship Circle!”

'Buchecha' will be back in the circle on May 20

Marcus Almeida was supposed to fight Oumar Kane at ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic last week. Hwoever, the match was canceled after ‘Reug Reug’ pulled out due to injury.

Despite the disappointment of the fight falling through, Almeida stayed ready and announced that he will be back in the circle at ONE Championship’s May 20 event.

In a previous post, Almeida wrote that he doesn’t care who he fights next. The only certain thing is that he’s prepared to go up against anyone, be it ‘Reug Reug’ or another heavyweight.

“My opponent got hurt again, so my fight has been postponed and it will be rescheduled to May 20th! I am ready to go and it doesn’t change a thing, eyes still on the prize! On May 20th I will be inside the @onechampionship Circle against him or somebody else, but I will be there!”

The grappling savant is 2-0 in his MMA fights and has quickly gotten a feel for the sport. His two wins over Anderson Silva and Kang Ji Won both came via first-round submission.

