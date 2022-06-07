"I hope he doesn’t smash me again"- Mitch Chilson takes part in Buchecha technique breakdown

ONE Championship commentator Mitch Chilson recently got the opportunity to roll with ONE 158 victor Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida. A video posted by Chilson on Instagram shows the former ONE competitor experiencing firsthand the impressive ground game of Almeida.

"A few weeks back @marcusbuchecha showed me his transition from mount to GnP finish. His understanding of the fundamentals of BJJ is incredible. He knows how his opponents will react to given situations and develops a counter. Watching his progression in mixed martial arts has been intriguing. I am definitely looking forward to his return to the circle. I hope he doesn’t smash me again for sharing his secrets."

Almeida responded to the post on Instagram by saying:

"That was a perfect breakdown but this time we did it before the fight haha , awesome video @mitchchilson thank you for sharing it!"

Almeida executed that game plan perfectly in his ONE 158 bout with Simon Carson. It took all of 40 seconds for Almeida to shoot in on his opponent and get him to the ground. From there, it was only a matter of time before 'Buchecha' did what he does best. Asserting his dominance, Almeida looked to be working towards an arm-triangle. Carson defended it and kept Almeida in half guard, but once Almeida passed into full mount, Carson gave up his back. Almeida responded by throwing strikes until the referee had no choice but to stop the contest less than halfway through the first round.

Buchecha makes it three-in-a-row with dominant performance at ONE 158

Following his third straight first-round stoppage in the ONE circle, Marcus Almeida took to Instagram to celebrate his victory and thank his friends and family for their support.

"This moment makes it all worth it, there is no better feeling, the feeling of accomplishment, of work being being paid off! None of this would be possible without all the people who were and are part of all of that somehow, to all my friends and people who like me and who cheer for me from near or far, to everyone who helped me through my career for me get these results!"

With his third straight win, Almeida will likely find himself in the ONE Championship heavyweight title picture very soon. While Arjan Bhullar and Anatoly Malykhin have some business to attend to, another win in the division could put Almeida in pole position to face the winner of a potential title unification bout between the current division champions.

