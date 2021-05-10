'Mitigating damage has to be a priority' - Alex Morono reacts to 'fake coach' Joshua Fabia punching Diego Sanchez in training

Alex Morono has reacted to ‘fake coach’ Joshua Fabia punching Diego Sanchez in training.

Now 30 years of age, Alex Morono made his MMA debut in 2010 and has competed in 27 professional MMA bouts thus far. Over the course of his career that’s spanned more than a decade, Morono has worked as both a fighter and a coach at the gym.

Needless to say, Alex Morono is quite experienced not only as a competitor but also as a coach in the MMA realm. On that note, during the UFC Vegas 26 post-fight press conference (*Video courtesy: MMA Weekly), Morono chimed in with his views on Diego Sanchez’s coach Joshua Fabia.

Morono stated:

“For as long as there has been society, people have been fighting. Look at the old feudal samurais. They didn’t learn how to fight with swords because they wanted to. They did it to protect their families and their way of life. Martial arts has been around forever. For as long as martial arts has been around, there have been these fake coaches who just; they believe their stuff is real. And, man, I just can’t believe how embedded this one is in Diego. Like, I’m sure you guys saw the video of Diego hanging upside-down, getting punched and kicked in the head. Like, that is insane. It’s crazy to see.”

Additionally, Alex Morono expressed his respect for Diego Sanchez and Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone. Morono praised both MMA legends and suggested that if he could travel back in time and somehow make the Sanchez vs. Cerrone fight come to fruition, he’d surely do so.

Morono added:

“I was happy to get this fight, but it just s**cks, man. It makes me really feel for Diego. It really does. Like, in my heart. And if anything, parents or kids, whoever wants to go to martial arts, do some research on the coaches. And if you don’t know, message me: Alex Morono MMA. I’ll do the research, and let you guys know. It’s weird. It makes me so mad when creepy adults lead their students astray.”

Furthermore, Alex Morono explained that he travels around town and checks the credibility of certain gyms and coaches, to distinguish the good ones from the bad. The Great White indicated that a good quality of coaching ought to be maintained for the betterment and benefit of the students.

Alex Morono was then asked whether he’s ever done the upside-down head and body striking training akin to what Diego Sanchez did in the recently released controversial video.

Morono responded by saying:

“No, I have one primary goal when I train and when I fight. And it’s not to get punched and kicked in the face. Once I figure out how to do that, then I try to land the punches and kicks in the face. But mitigating damage has to be a priority, man. It has to be or the (athlete’s) longevity in the sport wouldn’t last.” (*Video courtesy: MMA Weekly; H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Pardon my French but ... what the f**k is this?!?



I’ve elected to bite my tongue on this whole thing because Fabia sent me a series of disturbing texts last year. Non-sensical and unnecessary drama. But man, how can anyone stay quiet about this activity? Downright disturbing. https://t.co/mapsPYc6t6 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 8, 2021

Moreover, Alex Morono reiterated that minimizing damage is one of the topmost priorities in the fight game. Morono strongly condemned Joshua Fabia’s training method wherein Fabia was punching Diego Sanchez in their upside-down training session.

What does the immediate future hold for Alex Morono, Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone, and Diego Sanchez?

Diego Sanchez (left); Joshua Fabia (center); Donald Cerrone (right)

Alex Morono recently picked up what many believe is the biggest win of his career, as he scored a first-round TKO win over MMA legend Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone at UFC Vegas 26 (May 8th, 2021).

Morono had suffered a unanimous decision loss against Anthony Pettis in his previous fight, but he’s returned to the win column in a big way by besting Donald Cerrone. The consensus is that Alex Morono will now look to build on the impressive win and continue working his way into the upper echelons of the UFC welterweight division.

Meanwhile, Donald Cerrone has revealed that he intends to return to the UFC lightweight division, which is where his next fight is expected to take place. On the contrary, it’s unclear as to when and where Diego Sanchez – who was recently released from the UFC – will compete in his next MMA fight.