Mizuki Hiruta vs. Carla Ayelen Merino: Full video highlights

Mizuki Hiruta returned to the squared circle against rising contender Carla Ayelen Merino in a 10-round WBO super flyweight title matchup. The boxing event billed as 'Hollywood Fight Nights' took place this past weekend at the Commerce Casino in Los Angeles, California.

Hiruta entered the fight with an undefeated 7-0 professional record. The Japanese prospect became the WBO 115-pound champion in 2022 by defeating Kanako Taniyama via unanimous decision at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. In her most recent title defense earlier this year, the 29-year-old secured a technical decision victory against Maribel Ramirez.

Meanwhile, Merino holds a profesisonal record of 16 wins and two losses. The 25-year-old was coming off a 13 fight win streak, the most recent being a seventh round knockout victory over Rosana Ayelen Bermudez last year.

Check out Mizuki Hiruta entering the boxing ring:

Hiruta quickly used her piercing jabs to establish her control, but Merino leveled the fight with a counterattack of her own. The Japanese fighter did not back down and outperformed her opponent by displaying sharp movements and attacks inside the ring.

After 10 rounds of back and forth action, Hiruta was declared winner via unanimous decision. The judges scored the contest (80-71 x2 and 79-73) in favor of the reigning champion.

Check out the official result below:

Check out the Mizuki Hiruta vs. Carla Ayelen Merino fight highlights below:

