Mizuki Hiruta vs. Carla Merino: Live round-by-round updates

The Mizuki Hiruta vs. Carla Merino round-by-round updates are here. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming women's super flyweight championship bout. The matchup itself has flown largely under the radar, as neither Hiruta nor Merino are household names.
Nevertheless, both women will be determined to steal the show, with Hiruta stepping in as the reigning WBO women's super flyweight champion, with an undefeated 7-0 record, of which just two of her wins have come via TKO or knockout.
Meanwhile, Merino is far more experienced at 16-2, and will be eager to good on her first true world championship opportunity. However, much like her foe, she lacks punching power, having just four stoppages in 16 wins. Moreover, she is a betting underdog.
DraftKings Sportsbook lists her as a +450 underdog, while Hiruta is a -700 favorite, expected to retain her title with relative ease. The card starts at 8:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 5:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time), while Hiruta and Merino are estimated to make their ringwalks at around 10:00 PM E.T. / 7:00 PM P.T.
Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis of the women's super flyweight championship matchup.
Mizuki Hiruta vs. Carla Merino
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Round 4:
Round 5:
Round 6:
Round 7:
Round 8:
Round 9:
Round 10: