Mizuki Hiruta vs. Carla Ayelen Merino walkout songs: Tracks the boxers have used before

The Mizuki Hiruta vs. Carla Ayelen Merino showdown is scheduled for this Saturday, May 17, as part of the main card for the Hollywood Fight Nights event at The Commerce Casino in Los Angeles, California. Hiruta will defend her WBO super flyweight title in a 10-round contest against the rising Merino.

The ring walk, typically accompanied by high-energy entrance music, is one of the most electrifying and iconic moments in any fight.

Mizuki Hiruta vs. Carla Ayelen Merino: Which songs have both boxers walked out to?

Although the official walkout songs for the Mizuki Hiruta vs. Carla Ayelen Merino clash have yet to be announced, let's take a look at the entrance music each boxer has chosen for previous bouts.

Sporting a flawless professional record of 7-0, with two of those victories coming by knockout, Hiruta enters the bout fresh off an eighth-round technical decision win over Maribel Ramírez this past January.

'MIMI' claimed the WBO super flyweight title in December 2022 with a commanding unanimous decision over Kanako Taniyama and has since successfully defended the belt three times. She’ll be aiming to extend her winning streak and maintain her dominance this weekend.

When it comes to walkout music, Mizuki Hiruta tends to favor tracks from her native Japan. In her most recent bout, 'MIMI' made her entrance to 'Moonlight Densetsu', the iconic theme song from the beloved manga series 'Sailor Moon'. She complemented the nostalgic tune with a distinctive outfit that featured embroidered lettering spelling out "CALL ME MIMI."

Meanwhile, Merino enters the bout with a professional record of 16-2, including four wins by knockout. 'Muñeca' is coming off an emphatic second-round stoppage of Roxana Bermudez and currently rides a 13-fight winning streak. Her last setback came in March 2021, when she suffered a narrow majority decision loss to Debora Vanesa Gomez.

For her bout against Bermudez, Merino made her ring walk to 'El Bombón', a lively track by the iconic Argentine cumbia band.

