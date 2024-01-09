“MMA is the central focus of my life” – Shamil Gasanov says excelling in mixed martial arts remains his no.1 priority

Russian mixed martial arts star ‘The Cobra’ Shamil Gasanov is a man on a mission. The 28-year-old from Dagestan is laser-focused on the task at hand, and that's to erase the sting of defeat from his last fight and catapult himself back into the world title picture.

Gasanov suffered a heartbreaking setback to former ONE featherweight MMA world title challenger Garry ‘The Lion Killer’ Tonon in July of 2023 – the first loss of his professional mixed martial arts career – and he is eager to make his way back into the championship conversation.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Gasanov doubled down on his goal, which is to become the best possible MMA fighter he can be.

‘The Cobra’ said:

“MMA is the central focus of my life, encompassing both my work and my studies.”

Of course, Gasanov is in an incredible position to prove himself among the best in the world in mixed martial arts.

The 28-year-old Russian stalwart and Tiger Muay Thai product joined the world’s largest martial arts organization in October of 2022, debuting with an impressive first-round submission over dangerous South Korean slugger Kim Jae ‘The Fighting God’ Woong.

Unfortunately, his second fight for ONE Championship didn’t go as planned. He was submitted in under two rounds by BJJ icon-turned-MMA fighter, and no.1-ranked featherweight MMA contender Garry ‘The Lion Killer’ Tonon at ONE Fight Night 12 in July of 2023.

‘The Cobra’ Shamil Gasanov seeks redemption at ONE Fight Night 18

Russian star ‘The Cobra’ Shamil Gasanov is set to headline the upcoming ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video opposite another talented South Korean fighter in Oh Ho Taek.

The two will lock horns in the main event of ONE Fight Night 18, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, January 12th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 18 live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.