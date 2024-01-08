ONE Fight Night 18: Rungrawee and Shakir Al-Tekreeti set to cross swords in pivotal lightweight Muay Thai showdown

A key matchup between rising lightweight Muay Thai fighters Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong and Shakir Al-Tekreeti has been added to ONE Fight Night 18 set for January 12 in Bangkok, Thailand.

One of the five recently included fights for ONE Championship’s first main show of the brand new year, the clash will see the two strikers try to advance their campaign in the promotion by coming up with a victory in their clash.

Rungrawee, 28, had a grand entrance in ONE last year, winning his first three fights before losing in his most recent match back in September. He is now looking to get back on the winning track at ONE Fight Night 18.

Out to foil his rebound bid is Al-Tekreeti, 27, who is seeking to build on his winning debut last October, where he defeated French Bampara Kouyate by unanimous decision. Providing added motivation for him is the loss his older brother, Mustafa, absorbed in the hands of his upcoming opponent Rungrawee.

ONE Fight Night 18 will take place at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. It will air live in US primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

ONE Fight Night 18 has a new headlining fight

ONE Championship’s first live main show of the new year, ONE Fight Night 18, has a new headlining fight after injury forced one of the original protagonists to withdraw.

Initially slated to be a title clash between ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 and challenger Elias Mahmoudi, the main bout had to be scrapped with the latter injuring his rib.

In its place is a featherweight MMA showdown between No. 4 contender Shamil Gasanov of Russia and Oh Ho Taek of South Korea.

In his upcoming fight, ‘The Cobra’ Gasanov, 28, is out to redeem himself after dropping his last match in July by submission to American Garry Tonon. The defeat tripped his ascent following an impressive ONE debut in October 2022, when he secured an opening-round submission of South Korean Kim Jae Woong.

30-year-old Oh, for his part, is also angling for a bounce-back win off his TKO loss to Akbar Abdullaev of Kyrgyzstan last March. In his promotional debut in September 2022, he was a split decision winner over Ryogo Takahashi.

Meanwhile, Superlek, who was originally set to banner ONE Fight Night 18, is still slated to fight this month, defending his world title against multi-time K-1 world champion and ONE-debuting Takeru Segawa at ONE 165 in Tokyo, Japan, on January 28.