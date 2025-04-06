MMA coach allegedly thrown in federal prison without explanation after flying to USA for seminar

An MMA coach was allegedly thrown in federal prison without adequate explanation after he flew to the United States of America for a seminar. The reported arrest was followed by the veteran coach's deportation.

Ad

In a tweet, veteran MMA journalist Luke Thomas reported about the Australia-based respected MMA coach. Thomas suggested that the coach arrived in the U.S. for a booked seminar but was detained at the border, put into a federal prison, and later deported.

Check out Luke Thomas' post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The MMA coach is believed to be Australia-based Renato Subotic. In an Instagram post on Saturday, Subotic expounded upon the alleged ordeal, from arriving in the U.S. to being deported. Indicating that he was detained because of a supposed mistake in his visa, he wrote:

"From Seminar to Cell: My 24 Hours in a U.S. Federal Prison, arrested for to much knowledge in MMA. I arrived in America excited, ready to coach my seminar. It was supposed to be a great trip. Instead, I got stopped at the border."

Ad

Subotic recounted that immigration personnel took him aside, escorted him to a room, and interrogated him. He recalled cooperating with them, detailing his visit's purpose. Noting that he was kept in that room for three hours, Subotic added:

"They told me there was a mistake with my visa and that they were taking me to jail 'until they figure out what’s next.' Just like that. No clear explanation, no chance to talk to anyone, no rights. They handcuffed me, put me in a car, and drove me to federal prison. They stripped me of everything. Took my clothes, gave me jail clothes, fingerprinted me, took photos, searched me. Gave me a blanket and sheet. Then they walked me to my block -- 4B. The moment the door opened, it was chaos."

Ad

Subotic underscored that the prison's environment was chaotic and dangerous. He recalled seeing some people perpetrating violence against another person when he'd gone to procure food.

The MMA coach explained that he then fetched an apple, and upon returning to his cell, he supposedly encountered "two Mexican guys" who were stealing his sheet and blanket. Subotic claimed that he got into a physical altercation and retrieved his items, while one of the individuals ran out of the cell screaming. The prison guard then implied that Subotic ought to be careful or his stay could be prolonged.

Ad

Check out Renato Subotic's Instagram post below:

Ad

MMA coach Renato Subotic shared training tips after alleged U.S. travel incident

As seen on his Instagram handle, Renato Subotic has previously trained with prominent UFC personalities such as Ilia Topuria and Caio Borralho. The MMA coach appears to be taking the incident in his stride, even posting a training tutorial a few hours back.

In a video posted after his purported arrest and deportation, Subotic explained how to force one's opponent to shoot for a takedown, defend the takedown, and counter the opponent.

Ad

Check out Renato Subotic's post below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Johny Payne Johny Payne is a featured writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in MMA coverage. He also studies and trains in various martial arts, constantly seeking to enhance his combat skills, especially in unarmed combat. His love for writing about MMA stems from his appreciation of the sport as one of the purest forms of legal unarmed combat sports competition in this day and age. Johny has also covered pro wrestling in the past. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.