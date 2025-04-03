Joe Rogan criticizes Donald Trump administration for putting Venezuelan makeup artist in prison: "You can’t deport gay hairdressers seeking asylum"

Joe Rogan recently voiced his dismay at Donald Trump's administration seemingly deporting an innocent makeup artist to an El Salvador prison after mistaking him for a gang member. The podcaster slammed the incident and clarified that such cases would ultimately prove to be "bad for the cause" during a recent episode.

Per reports, Andry Jose Hernandez Romero, who sought asylum in America after facing persecution in his home country for his sexual orientation and political views, was targeted by US immigration officers after they mistook tattoos on his hands as gang symbols.

They argued that crown tattoos on his wrist were an indication of him being part of a notorious Venezuelan gang and deported him to what is widely considered one of the worst prisons in the world in El Salvador. This was done despite the hairdresser/makeup artist insisting that he was innocent.

During a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast with Francis Foster and Konstantin Kisin (JRE #2297), the UFC commentator expressed his dismay at the Trump administration for not vetting the deportees more carefully and said:

"It's horrific... This is kind of crazy that that could be possible. It's horrific and that’s bad for the cause. The cause is let’s get the gang members out, everybody agrees, but let’s not let innocent gay hairdressers get lumped up with the gangs."

Watch the full episode below:

Joe Rogan called out by doctor for changing opinion on vaccines after reading "one crank book"

Joe Rogan recently came under fire from an infectious deseases doctor on social media for changing his opinion on vaccines after reading a book. In an X post, Dr. Neil Stone argued that the book in question had already been debunked and served no purpose in modern medical literature.

Reacting to a clip from an episode of the JRE podcast with Suzanne Humphries, a homeopath, Dr. Stone wrote in an X post:

"I'm in disbelief at how gullible Joe Rogan is. One crank book and he throws out hundreds of years of science."

