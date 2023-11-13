MMA doctor breaks down what happens when a UFC fighter eats a liver kick in a bout

In a new viral video, UFC legend Luke Rockhold can be seen delivering a devastating liver kick to social media star Houston Jones, which leaves the bodybuilder squirming on the floor.

While there is no shortage of violent techniques in combat sports, very few are as devastating as liver shots. A perfectly placed shot on the lower right abdomen can trouble the strongest of athletes.

Fighters like Brandon Moreno and Stipe Miocic have used the technique effectively to shift the momentum of fights. So what happens when a fighter gets hit with a liver shot? Sports Surgeon David Abbasi has decoded the science behind the technique in a new post on X.

According to Abbasi, the liver, which is situated in the upper right quadrant of the human body, is partially uncovered by the ribs, and hence, a well-placed kick can make direct contact with it. The doctor elaborated, saying:

"It can drop you. Here is why. From a scientific standpoint, a liver kick can actually activate the parasympathetic nervous system. This will decrease the heart rate and the blood pressure, and you'll see people lie down horizontally because they can't even stand up anymore. We think it's a reflex to try to perfuse the brain with the drop of the blood pressure."

Catch David Abbasi's comments below:

Expand Tweet

When Irene Aldana stole the show with an unusual liver kick

Irene Aldana is among the top contenders in the women's MMA bantamweight division. The Mexican was in a close fight against Macy Chiasson at UFC 279, where she stole the show with an unconventional kick to emerge victorious.

After a closely contested first two rounds, a scramble in the third left the Aldana on the ground. To keep her opponent from closing distance and gaining a dominant position, the Mexican threw an up-kick, which left her opponent squirming on the canvas.

While the kick seemingly lacked considerable power, the replay of the knockdown showed Aldana's heel making contact with Chiasson's liver area. Reacting to the unusual knockout, UFC commentator Joe Rogan said:

"Oh yeah, right to the liver. Heel to the liver look at that, perfectly placed. Wow, that just opens up a whole new angle to the game."

Watch the liver kick knockout below:

Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira: Check out Sportskeeda MMA's round-by-round live results and news updates