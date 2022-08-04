"He could not have gotten up" - Daniel Cormier explains how a liver shot 'shuts you off completely' in aftermath of Brandon Moreno's win at UFC 277

Brandon Moreno won the interim flyweight championship against Kai Kara-France at UFC 277. Daniel Cormier recently gave his thoughts on how the former champion fared in the co-main event. Moreno put on a strong display against a very capable opponent in Kara-France.

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier explained that the fight was largely going in favor of Moreno and then detailed the damage of the finishing move - a liver kick. On the DC & RC show with Ryan Clark, Cormier revealed how deadly a liver shot can be:

“It shuts you off, Ryan. Anytime they get you in the liver, they get you in the liver, a liver shot shuts you off completely. It does not matter what your mind is telling you to do. Your body goes, ‘This means that I need to go down. I have got to take a moment so that I can try to breathe and function again.’ Nothing is worse than a liver shot."

He went on to talk about how Moreno utilized the shot effectively:

"And that kick kept landing from Brandon Moreno. But the very last one was an accumulation of the damage but also, the toe kinda dug into the side. So for Kai Kara-France, he could not have gotten up. He fought valiantly, he tried his best but he was in a lot of trouble.”

'DC' explained Kara-France's helplessness and appreciated Brandon Moreno's skill on the show. With the win, Moreno became the interim flyweight champion and will aim to unify it in the first-ever quadrilogy in UFC history against Deiveson Figueiredo.

Daniel Cormier takes a trip down memory lane

The liver shot discussion prompted 'DC' to revisit his past, particularly a fight against Anderson Silva at UFC 200. Cormier and Silva faced off in a light heavyweight three-round bout.

The former two-division champion narrated:

“If you recall, I fought Anderson Silva back in the day and I beat him for 14 minutes and 30 seconds, and then he kicked me in the side and I was like, ‘Oh my goodness!’ and I ran away from him. That’s what happens when they hit you on the liver. It’s terrible, bro. And if that would have happened to me earlier, I would have been in a lot of trouble."

What was eventually a victory could have gone very wrong for Cormier in the dying seconds of the bout. He would have owed it to the devastating liver shot had he lost the fight.

