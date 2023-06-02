MMA expert reveals why international fighters like Hugo Paiva pick India's MFN over other regional promotions

Matrix Fight Night (MFN) is the leading MMA promotion in India, where the growth of the sport is still in its infancy. MFN has shown rapid growth in recent times, both in terms of production value and roster quality.

Apart from scouting the best Indian MMA talent through its version of Contender Series, the promotion has also roped in international fighters from countries like Ireland, Austria, Kyrgyzstan, and China. Hugo Paiva of Brazil is scheduled to challenge reigning flyweight champion Angad Bisht in the co-main event at MFN 12 on July, 1.

Paiva was previously competing at the U.S.-based promotion LFA, which has long been a feeder league to the UFC. Indian MMA expert Rahul Chhabra recently revealed why international fighters like Paiva are choosing MFN over regional promotions of other countries.

According to Chhabra, the pay offered by the Indian promotion to up-and-coming fighters is unparalleled. The fighter-turned-MMA analyst recently told David Andrew of Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview:

"Hugo was supposed to fight at LFA but he chose Matrix Fight Night over his LFA fight all because of the money. So, you know an expectation or a hope that any MFN Champion will go to some other promotion I think it does not make sense for the fighter. Why? Because the kind of money that they get paid at Matrix Fight Night, it's huge. You know it's more than what an experienced fighter would get at bigger promotions in the west."

Watch our full exclusive interview with Rahul Chhabra below:

Rahul Chhabra previews MFN 12's Digamber Singh Rawat vs. Neeraj Panghal

Matrix Fight Night has cultivated some of the best fighters in Indian MMA over the years, including last season's Road to UFC lightweight winner Anshul Jubli. After Jubli's successful entry into the UFC, fans have high expectations from budding Indian fighters like Digamber Singh Rawat (2-0) and Neeraj Panghal (1-0).

Two of the hottest prospects in the promotion, lightweights Rawat and Panghal are slated to clash at MFN 12 next month. While they are undefeated, some might argue that the two have been matched up too early in their career. However, Rahul Chhabra believes the matchup couldn't have come at a better time.

Chhabra further told Sportskeeda MMA:

"I think this is the right time to make this fight because Digambar and Neeraj Pangal... I've seen them fighting in the amateur circuit and they've really grown fast. You know, progressed in their pro careers... So the lightweight category is sandwiched between two champion divisions and I think this division is going to get very lit because both these guys are skilled and it's going to be a brutal war you know this is the fight to watch out for at MFN 12."

Poll : 0 votes