MMA fans have a field day on X as Betr's Derek manages to land a "love tap" punch on Sean O'Malley

Derek Sullivan, a media personality for Jake Paul's Betr Sports, has a history of attention-grabbing antics. His recent sparring session with UFC bantamweight Sean O'Malley has gone viral after a clip showed him landing a glancing blow.

The video uploaded on Betr's social media features Sullivan calling out O'Malley, who appears unfazed. During the light sparring, Sullivan lands a soft punch and erupts in celebration, which has fueled amusement amongst MMA fans.

Social media has exploded with reactions, with many finding humor in the situation.

One fan commented:

"That was a love tap"

Another poked fun at Derek's reaction, writing:

"I love it when Sean is going to the body you here Derek squeal hoping Sean would stop what a “real fighter” he is"

Another wrote:

"bro acting like he won the fight cause he landed one jab💀💀💀”

Check out some other fan reactions below:

Fans react to Derek and Sean O'Malley sparring.

UFC champ Sean O'Malley partners with Jake Paul for men's grooming line

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley has joined forces with social media personality turned boxer Jake Paul in a new business venture. O'Malley announced the partnership over the weekend, revealing himself as a co-owner of Paul's latest company, 'W.'

'W' will produce a line of men's personal care products aimed at Walmart shoppers. The initial launch includes body wash, body spray, and antiperspirant deodorant, with hair care products expected to follow by August 2024.

O'Malley's signature brashness was on full display in his social media announcement. A photo showed him lounging in a bathtub filled with 'W' products, boasting about the vitamin-infused formula:

''W co-owner. Bathing in all its glory. I smell like 1000 roses having s*x rn. These products are made for champions and fu**ers that live life to the fullest like me. Vitamin infused to help the 60-70% of young men who are deficient in vitamin d and magnesium and we took out all the weird ingredients our competitors have. Jake and I together will save the smelly. Go to your local Walmart now and run this sh*t up babbyyy. P.s Merab you need this stinky boy.''

Check out his post below:

Despite the business venture, O'Malley remains focused on fighting. He is expected to defend his UFC bantamweight title against Merab Dvalishvili later this year.