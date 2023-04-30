Nate Diaz has been the talk of the town recently. In a brawl after a Misfits Boxing event, the 'BMF' claimant choked out Logan Paul lookalike Rodney Petersen, which has led to a legal debacle that Stockton's finest is yet to overcome. Diaz, however, has always been a maker of headlines.

An Instagram account called UFC News and Videos reposted one of Diaz's most infamous moments. In a video filmed by a fan, Diaz used the 'N' word while also using an Islamic greeting to the video's viewers. He never garnered any true controversy over the incident as the MMA world simply took it as good fun.

Reactions to the video were largely humorous, with one fan even jokingly claiming that Diaz had brokered peace between white people, black people, Arabs and Mexicans. Another comment jokingly described Diaz as having solved racism.

The fan reactions are as follows:

Fan reactions

Fan reactions #2

Fan reactions #3

What did Nate Diaz turn himself in for?

Nate Diaz has a history of taking part in brawls. Diaz recently took part in a street fight after a Misfits Boxing event. He was ejected from the event after throwing a water bottle at Chris DeMoor, a reality TV star and influencer-boxer. Once Stockton's finest took to the streets, chaos unfolded.

He was filmed choking out Logan Paul lookalike Rodney Petersen. After slipping into unconsciousness, Petersen fell and hit the back of his head on the concrete floor. Petersen later recorded a video where he vowed revenge and appeared to have blood spilling from the back of his skull onto his neck.

MMA Orbit @mma_orbit | The New Orelans Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Nate Diaz on a charge of second-degree battery following his street on Friday night where he choked a man unconscious.



[per | The New Orelans Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Nate Diaz on a charge of second-degree battery following his street on Friday night where he choked a man unconscious.[per @MMAFighting 🚨| The New Orelans Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Nate Diaz on a charge of second-degree battery following his street on Friday night where he choked a man unconscious.[per @MMAFighting] https://t.co/zmrSaY0T0B

It's worth noting that Nate Diaz is currently scheduled to face Jake Paul in a boxing match this August. Many have speculated that he may have mistaken Rodney Petersen for Logan Paul due to their physical resemblance. Regardless, an arrest warrant for Diaz was issued by the New Orleans police.

Not long after, however, the former UFC star turned himself in. He has since been released on bond as he aims to prove that he acted in self-defense.

Poll : 0 votes