Joe Rogan recently weighed in on Rousimar Palhares, widely regarded as one of the most controversial fighters to have ever set foot inside a cage. The former UFC welterweight has gained notoriety for holding on to submissions for too long throughout his career.

Palhares was released from the UFC in 2013 after refusing to let go of his signature heel-hook submission even after his opponent Mike Pierce tapped. 'Toquinho' went on to win the WSOF welterweight title and injured fellow UFC veterans Jon Fitch and Jake Shields in subsequent title defenses.

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday Oct9.2013



9 years ago today,



Rousimar Palhares submitted Mike Pierce with a heel hook & didn’t let go when the referee tried to stop the fight.



The UFC released Palhares of his contract because of this. Oct9.20139 years ago today,Rousimar Palhares submitted Mike Pierce with a heel hook & didn’t let go when the referee tried to stop the fight. The UFC released Palhares of his contract because of this. https://t.co/XxLDKBPuSG

Apart from holding on to submissions, Palhares had by then enhanced his arsenal with other dirty tactics like eye pokes and raking his opponents faces. UFC color commentator Joe Rogan recently spoke highly of the Brazilian's submission skillset and physique. The 55-year-old said on the JRE podcast:

"Palhares started ripping people's legs apart. He was the first guy, that I could remember, ever in the UFC where people were absolutely terrified to fight him cause they thought they were gonna get crippled. Rousimar Palhares was so good at leg locks. And he was my height but 4 ft wider. He was built like a tree trunk... This m***erf***er would grab your legs and so quick with heel hooks and then not let go when you tap. That was the problem."

Catch Joe Rogan's comments below:

Fans respond to Joe Rogan's comments on Rousimar Palhares

While Joe Rogan briefly pointed out the obvious issue with Rousimar Palhares, fans did not fail to remind the UFC color commentator of 'Toquinho's' sordid past.

Check out some comments below:

"Dude was also an asshole who held subs after the tap."

"What a pos, holding subs after taps"

"dude shouldnt of been in the ufc. shouldve been a hitman. worst intentions every time"

"Dude got all he deserved. Terrible human."

Watching him get out maneuvered on the ground and then repeatedly smashed in the face by Alan Belcher will always be so satisfying"

Image courtesy: @bjj.worldtv on Instagram]

Rousimar Palhares last fought under Russian regional promotion ACA in December 2022, suffering a first-round knockout loss. This also marked the fourth consecutive first-round KO loss for 'Toquinho', who hasn't fought on US soil since being banned from the WSOF in 2015.

KSW @KSW_MMA



Michal Materla KO's Rousimar Palhares with a devastating uppercut!!



The KSW legend is at



UPPERCUT KNOCKOUT!!Michal Materla KO's Rousimar Palhares with a devastating uppercut!!The KSW legend isat #KSW66 !! UPPERCUT KNOCKOUT!! 💣Michal Materla KO's Rousimar Palhares with a devastating uppercut!! 🔥💥The KSW legend is 🔙 at #KSW66!!https://t.co/EdFOo33tyj

Poll : 0 votes