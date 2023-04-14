Ross Johnson, an amateur MMA fighter, has posted bail after being arrested for allegedly killing a United States airman during a brawl at a bar.

The 23-year-old from Illinois reportedly punched Dayvon Larry in the back of the head during a fight that took place at the Coyote Ugly Saloon Bar in Panama City.

Larry, a 1st class Air Force Airman, wasn't involved in the fight but was struck by Johnson during the scuffle outside the bar in the car park.

According to Fox News, Johnson fled the scene and hid in his hotel room before he was eventually found and arrested by police. Paramedics attended the scene where Larry was attacked but he tragically succumbed to his injuries after being transported to hospital. Dayvon Larry suffered a broken skull which caused a 'softball-sized' swelling of blood in his head.

Ross Johnson was arrested on Monday following the fatal attack but successfully posted a $250,000 bail after being charged with manslaughter.

According to reports, Johnson, who ran into the brawl after being alerted that his friend was involved, told police at the time that he thought he had killed Dayvon Larry. He said:

"Man, I hit that guy, I laid him out, and I think I killed him."

MMA fighter Gillian Robertson discusses submission victory over Rose Namajunas ahead of flyweight bout

Gillian Robertson is currently preparing for one of the toughest tests of her career so far as she is set to take on the undefeated Piera Rodriguez at this weekend's UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Allen.

Earlier this week, 'The Savage' sat down exclusively with Sportskeeda MMA's Andrew Whitelaw where she discussed her upcoming bout and her grappling victory over Rose Namajunas at the Fury Pro Grappling 6 event.

Robertson is hoping that a victory over Rodriguez could see her and Namajunas run it back, but this time in the octagon. She said:

“I absolutely feel like that could happen one day. Probably within the next couple years honestly. Everybody always talks to me, ‘Oh did you get so much confidence, you got to submit the champ?’ And the only thing that I really learned from that is if you see at the very beginning, she’s just doing these feints and she looks so fast and that’s all I got out of that. She’s extremely fast. That’s that championship level, that championship mindset and that’s something I want to attain as well.”

