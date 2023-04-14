UFC flyweight Gillian Robertson talks submitting Rose Namajunas, finishing Molly McCann, and more (Exclusive)

Gillian Robertson is set to face off against unbeaten Venezuelan fighter Piera Rodriguez at UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Allen in a flyweight bout.

The 12-fight UFC veteran sat down with Sportskeeda MMA's Andrew Whitelaw for an exclusive interview. She spoke about her recent grappling victory over two-time strawweight champion Rose Namajunas at Fury Pro Grappling 6 and addressed the likelihood of facing her in the UFC.

Robertson said:

“I absolutely feel like that could happen one day. Probably within the next couple years honestly. Everybody always talks to me, ‘Oh did you get so much confidence, you got to submit the champ?’ And the only thing that I really learned from that is if you see at the very beginning, she’s just doing these feints and she looks so fast and that’s all I got out of that. She’s extremely fast. That’s that championship level, that championship mindset and that’s something I want to attain as well.”

Gillian Robertson also enjoyed success against Molly McCann back in 2018 before the Brit made waves in the mixed martial arts community. She lauded McCann for her rise to popularity and her impressive form:

“I guess I wish I could do it now, you know. I wish I had that matchup when she had all the hype behind her so I could take some of it. But obviously, I’m so proud of her for all she’s done too. She’s become an absolute superstar and I absolutely love Molly as a human, probably one of the most genuine people I’ve fought.”

Gillian Robertson talks about her fight against Piera Rodriguez

Gillian Robertson comes into this matchup on the back of a mixed bag of results in her last five fights. She has won only twice in that stretch but aims to change things against the less experienced Piera Rodriguez.

In the same interview, Robertson made mention of the high-level grappling that she intends to employ against Rodriguez:

“Exactly, I want to show her how those levels are and she hasn’t really won against grapplers like me. She hasn’t felt this kind of pressure and I feel like it’s going to be a completely different world once we are touching each other and she’s really gonna feel it on Saturday night.”

