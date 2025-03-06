MMA fighter who was choked unconscious by Paddy Pimblett despite taps comes clean about gym beef and the aftermath of the sparring session

Paddy Pimblett settled an online rivalry with a gym fight where the footage went viral thereafter. That mixed martial artist in question has now offered up his side of the Pimblett story. Pimblett and Denis Frimpong had been feuding online for a decent while, with a fight eventually arranged by the two inside of the latter's gym, Manchester Top Team.

Appearing on Bowks Talking Bouts, Denis Frimpong touched on several subjects ahead of his Robin Frank Oktagon 68 fight on March 8. One topic he touched upon centered on the social media rhetoric about Pimblett holding onto his choke for a while after Frimpong had tapped, which resulted in many observers inside the gym intervening.

Addressing his perceptions of this whole Pimblett gym fight situation, Frimpong said,

"Yeah, I'm not really arsed that he held onto the choke. Don't really care. It's sorted now. We met up, had our fight, we shook hands afterwards like men, and that's it. Yeah, like I said, that's drawn a lot of eyes to this next fight. So this weekend, I've got to go and perform. That's the main thing."

Check out Frimpong's side of the Pimblett gym fight [at the 21:05 mark] below:

Paddy Pimblett earned praise from multi-time UFC champion for his last UFC victory

Paddy Pimblett continues to rise through the UFC ranks with his last bout, causing a former multi-time middleweight champion in the promotion to indicate how impressed he was by it. This took place on Israel Adesanya's YouTube channel when he was breaking down some of the UFC 313 fights set for this weekend.

When 'The Last Stylebender' began discussing some of the undercard fights, Adesanya touched on King Green's contest this weekend. This seemed to get Israel Adesanya thinking of Green's last outing, which saw Pimblett choke out the lightweight veteran at UFC 304 last July.

When addressing the previous performance from the 30-year-old, Adesanya quipped,

"I remember that fight being flawless, and I was shocked. I thought Bobby [King Green] would be the favorite to take that, and then Paddy [Pimblett] stole the show."

The native of the United Kingdom will return to the cage sooner than later, and Paddy Pimblett will also take on arguably the biggest challenge of his career, former UFC lightweight title challenger Michael Chandler. It'll be a five-round co-main event bout set for UFC 314 on April 12.

