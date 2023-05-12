MMA fighter diagnosed with cancer sends tear-jerking video message to donors

MMA fighter Maria Favela, who was recently diagnosed with lymphatic cancer, recently sent a heartfelt message to all those who donated to her medical aid campaign.

The 30-year-old Mexican suffers from Lymphoma, cancer that affects the lymphatic nodes of the body and can spread throughout the lymphatic system. The lymphatic system is part of the immune system and is also responsible for maintaining consistent fluid levels in the body.

Needless to say, the treatment is costly, and the women's MMA fighter made it clear that she doesn't have the required funds to get the treatment she needs. However, former UFC strawweight contender Cynthia Calvillo stepped in and set up a GoFundMe account that will aid Favela monetarily. While the campaign is aimed at securing $75,000, donors have generously donated $28,580 so far.

Alex Behunin @AlexBehunin



Cynthia Calvillo has started a gofundme for some help



The link is below and aything will help



MMA fighter Maria José Favela has been diagnosed with lymphatic cancer and cannot cover the costs.Cynthia Calvillo has started a gofundme for some helpThe link is below and aything will help

In a recent video uploaded to GoFundMe Campaign Update on YouTube, Favela addressed her situation and thanked all the donors for their generosity with a tear-jerking monologue. She said:

"Hi world. I have no words to explain how thankful I am for all the answers that I've been receiving about my GoFundMe and my asking for help for this nightmare... I can't even out this in a few words like thank you... We have a cure, we're just waiting for the last exam... Thank you for helping me have a second chance"

Watch the full video below:

MMA fighter fights cancer: What is Maria Favela's MMA record?

Former Invicta FC contender Maria Favela is currently facing her hardest test as an MMA fighter. Being diagnosed with lymphoma, 'Leona' is currently undergoing expensive treatments that require her to depend on generous financial crowd-funded aid.

Before she turned professional, the 30-year-old Mexican fought as an amateur and has a 4-1 record. She made her professional debut against Jessica Solia at Ultimate Warrior Challenge 23 in 2020 and defeated her opponent via first-round submission. She won her next bout but then suffered two consecutive losses as an Invicta FC contender.

Favela last fought for the Pallas Athena Women's Fighting Championship back in August 2022. There, she clobbered Louise Hiller with a series of hard punches and elbows early in round three for the knockout victory. The win broke a two-fight skid she'd endured in Invicta FC to take her record to 3-2.

Maria Favela's GoFundMe account has seen several donations from fellow MMA fighters. UFC middleweight contender Chris Curtis sent $1000, while women's strawweight Angela Hill sent $200. Claudia Gadelha, a former UFC strawweight title challenger, also donated $200 to the campaign.

