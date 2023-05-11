Cynthia Calvillo, a former UFC women's strawweight and flyweight competitor has come out in support of her fellow women's MMA competitor Maria Favela, who was recently diagnosed with cancer.

Maria Favela, a women's MMA competitor who has also competed in Invicta FC, is facing the most difficult battle of her life against lymphatic cancer.

Lymphatic cancer is a kind of cancer that affects the lymphatic system, which is part of the immune system of the body. It can affect lymph nodes, the spleen, bone marrow, and other organs.

Cynthia Calvillo set up a GoFundMe campaign to monetary aid her friend Favela. She posted a heartfelt statement to the campaign website, asking for aid in any form:

"Hi guys my name is Cynthia and I’m starting this go fund me to help my good friend, Maria Favela fight cancer. She is an incredible person and a badass professional mma fighter who now has the biggest fight of her life outside the cage."

MMA Community: An incredible woman and amazing Fighter Maria Favela has been diagnosed with cancer. Please donate to help her get the treatment she needs.

Maria Favela stated on the GoFundMe page that she had devoted her entire life to the sport and that she was not emotionally or financially equipped to deal with a serious health condition. The expenditures associated with treating her illness have been too high for her family to bear. She went on to say that the GoFundMe campaign was the only way she'd be able to win the fight for her life.

Several UFC fighters have offered financial assistance to Cynthia Calvillo's GoFundMe page for Favela that is seeking $75,000. UFC middleweight contender Chris Curtis made a $1,000 donation, while women's strawweight fighter Angela Hill made a $200 donation. Claudia Gadelha, a former UFC women's strawweight title challenger, also stepped up and donated $200 to the effort.

MMA fighter cancer: What is Cynthia Calvillo's friend Maria Favela's MMA record?

Before turning professional, Favela competed in the amateur circuit, amassing 4-1 record.

Before turning professional, Favela competed in the amateur circuit, amassing 4-1 record. She made her professional debut against Jessica Solis at UWC 23 (Ultimate Warrior Challenge) in 2020. She won the bout in the first round by rear naked choke.

She went on to win her next fight, but then went on to lose her next two, both by decision. Her most recent fight was against Louise Hiller, which she won by TKO in the third round.

As for Cynthia Calvillo, she was recently released by the UFC after losing five straight fights between 2020 and 2023.

