Jake Shields has taken aim at Microsoft founder Bill Gates in a fiery tweet about how money won't solve a man's problems. The former MMA fighter is known for posting controversial tweets online, and this case is no different.

Bill Gates' association with Jeffrey Epstein is well documented, but the exact details of their relationship are not as well known. Given the knowledge of Epstein's past, many believe that whatever Gates' association with him was, it wasn't a positive relationship.

Jake Shields took to Twitter to claim that Bill Gates is a prime example of someone who was 'still a dork' despite being one of the wealtiest men on the planet. He said this:

"Men think if they get rich it will solve all their problems but if you're a dork you will just be a rich dork. Look at Bill Gates, one of the world's richest men and still has an ugly wife who doesn't respect. He's unable to get other girls so has to go to Epstein Island to b*ng h**kers."

See the tweet below:

Jake Shields @jakeshieldsajj



Look at Bill Gates, one of the world's richest men and still has an ugly wife who doesn't respect



He's unable to get other girls so has to go to Epstein Island to… Men think if they get rich it will solve all their problems but if you're a dork you will just be a rich dorkLook at Bill Gates, one of the world's richest men and still has an ugly wife who doesn't respectHe's unable to get other girls so has to go to Epstein Island to… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Men think if they get rich it will solve all their problems but if you're a dork you will just be a rich dork Look at Bill Gates, one of the world's richest men and still has an ugly wife who doesn't respect He's unable to get other girls so has to go to Epstein Island to… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

More recently, information has come to light that appears to prove that Bill Gates was being blackmailed by Jeffrey Epstein over an extramarital affair that the Microsoft founder had.

But whether this was the extent of their relationship is unclear.

Jake Shields doubles down on his anti-COVID-19 vaccine stance in wake of Jamie Foxx rumors

Jamie Foxx has been hospitalized since April 11 following an apparent blood clot forming in his brain. Rumors have begun spreading that the clot was caused by the COVID-19 vaccine, however nothing has been confirmed by Foxx or his immediate circle.

Jake Shields has been vocal online about his refusal to take the vaccine, and has reiterated his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine in the wake of Jamie Foxx's health status.

Shields posted a headline of an article that claimed that Foxx had been left paralyzed and blind following the blood clot, which the article claimed resulted because of the vaccine. The former MMA fighter said this:

"F*ck everyone who tried forcing me to take this poison."

Jake Shields then continued his rant by saying this:

"You cowards called me a grandma killer and wouldn't allow to eat at restaurants or bars with my friends. I'll always remember and never forgive"

See the tweets below:

Jake Shields @jakeshieldsajj Fuck everyone who tried forcing me to take this poison Fuck everyone who tried forcing me to take this poison https://t.co/2Jot6ZaLDt

Jake Shields @jakeshieldsajj You cowards called me a grandma killer and wouldn't allow to eat at restaurants or bars with my friends



I'll always remember and never forgive You cowards called me a grandma killer and wouldn't allow to eat at restaurants or bars with my friends I'll always remember and never forgive

Poll : 0 votes