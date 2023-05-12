MMA fighter shot dead in violent bar altercation: Incident details 

Combat sports fans can't seem to get a break from tragic incidents as yet another MMA fighter dies. Professional Brazilian MMA fighter Mauro Chaulet was reportedly shot dead after a violent altercation with a military police officer.

The disagreement started at the Auma Bar in the Floresta neighborhood in the northern part of Porto Alegre and escalated quickly from there. According to the incident report, the soldier was outside his working hours when Chaulet disarmed and shot him in the groin area following an argument.

The MMA fighter himself was shot in the back while a woman accompanying him was shot twice in the stomach. Chaulet tried to drive away from the scene but was chased by the police and shot dead on the scene after crashing into a Fiat Palio at Rua Almirante Barroso.

As per local outlet Rádio Guaíba, the military police officer is reportedly out of mortal danger after undergoing surgery at the Hospital de Pronto Socorro. The woman with Chaulet has also been reported stable after undergoing surgery.

MMA fighter dies in shootout: Witness versions contradict the incident report

According to anonymous witness testimony, the altercation started when Mauro Chaulet's female companion had an argument with a woman accompanying the military police officer. This version also claimed that the officer shot himself in the leg while the MMA fighter was trying to disarm him.

As per the policeman who chased Chaulet, the fighter had opened fire first with the injured officer's gun. However, the woman with Chaulet claims the officers opened fire as soon as the vehicle crashed despite the fighter being unarmed at the time.

The incident report also detailed Mauro Chaulet's previous run-ins with the law. The 34-year-old athlete has a history of bodily injury, criminal organization, and use of false documents while his female companion has records for reception, bodily injury, forgery of documents, embezzlement, and threat.

Mauro Chaulet held a 13-9 professional record that included five KO/TKO and five submission wins. He was riding a three-fight skid, coming off a stoppage loss to Manoel Sousa back in May 2022.

The news of Chaulet's passing comes days after the tragic death of 21-year-old MMA prospect Shalie Lipp in a car crash.

