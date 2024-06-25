MMA fighter Sven Groten gives health update after referee's blunder goes viral, sends sporting message to opponent

Mixed martial arts fighter Sven Groten recently issued a statement giving an update on his condition after getting injured due to the referee's negligence. Groten also gave his opponent a message, promising to defeat him the next time they meet.

Groten was forced to tap out quickly at a jiu-jitsu match at Versus International on Sunday in Eindhoven, Netherlands when he got caught in a reverse triangle choke. Sadly for Groten, the referee failed to see the tap and subsequently, for some reason, failed to notice the German losing consciousness.

Groten passed out instantly as the referee stood aside and watched Groten's opponent Rene Haendel pull his left arm backward. He made a ninety-degree angle with the limb of his unconscious opponent, then looked up at the referee, utterly amazed that the bout was still going on. At that point, the referee decided to step in and end the match.

Groten is currently in high spirits, admitting that his arm was not broken but rather dislocated due to the referee's delay. He recently took to social media to provide an update on his injury. With the following caption, he wrote:

''So that s*cked. Got choked out and my elbow dislocated. No bone damage, more info to come. I’m in the hand of the best medical professionals with @sportsdoccgn and @pi.physio. Thanks to the crew of @versus.events for caring and all reaching out individually. Ref failed terribly though. There’s absolute no blame on my opponent @rene_haen you were better yesterday. I’ll crush you next time we compete. That’s a promise. I’ll be back. Better.''

Referee chastised after Sven Groten suffered horrific injury as a result of his error

Sven Groten suffered a dislocated elbow during a jiu-jitsu duel against fellow German Rene Haendel due to the referee's carelessness.

As mentioned above, Groten has already posted a picture of himself on social media to verify that only his elbow was dislocated and not broken. Such incidents serve as a stark reminder of the significance of the referee's job and how quickly things can go wrong.

Max Randall, a writer for MMA On Point, recently took to X and criticized the referee, writing:

''I mean the other guy for sure should have let go, though. But the ref is ultimately responsible for the safety of the fighter. And probably got paid more than the fighters to be there. ''

