MMA fighter Tim Schultz is currently at a critical juncture as he stands the risk of losing his leg to a staph infection.

The lightweight slugger is currently in Thailand where is came down with the infection which got through to his bone. His friend, UFC women's flyweight prospect Casey O'Neill, claims Schultz might lose his leg to the infection and never fight again. 'King' wrote on Twitter:

"I have a friend in Thailand who got a staph infection through to his bone, it’s looking likely he will lose his leg and never be able to fight again. Please considering donating if you have the means. Thank you"

Casey Oneill @kingcaseymma GRAPHIC WARNING .



A crowdfunding page on Mycause.com has been set up to help with Tim Schultz's treatment. While the total targeted amount is 18,000 AUD, the page has already gathered over 16,000 AUD in donations within a very short span.

MMA fighter staph infection: Tim Schultz isn't the first fighter who stands the risk of losing his career

Caused by the staphylococcus bacteria, staph infections are highly contagious and therefore rampant amongst MMA fighters as it is a close contact sport. While it is extremely common, some cases are way more severe than others often threatenting an athlete's career altogether.

One of the most extreme case of staph infections happened to former UFC middleweight champ Robert Whittaker back in 2018, forcing him out of a scheduled clash against Luke Rockhold.

Tim Schultz's staph infection certainly appears to be equally serious if not more. In graphic images shared by the fighter, his leg is first seen with a gaping hole in it and then without any skin on the feet.

GRAPHIC CONTENT warning:

The 3-1 fighter wrote in the caption:

"Hey friends. Just real quick, do no go the the last slide if you a Squamish Where we are at, we are trying to get me home in the next day or two, I’ve two surgeries. Both of which I have woken halfway though and has someone the most painful experience of my left. I was told that there be an incision made to remove the bactera. I have now have zero skin in the top of my foot. There is a video of if halfway. I need to to get back home. Anything people could do, share, donate, spread the work. Could be saving my life at the moment Thank you again#I do love you all"

