MMA fighter Tim Schultz has been diagnosed with a severe case of staph infection, as evidenced by the graphic images he posted on Instagram.

Tim Schultz, a professional MMA fighter with a 4-1 record who fights out of Queensland, Australia, uploaded a video update a few days earlier revealing that he was suffering from a bone-deep staph infection that could lead to leg amputation.

Staph infection, also known as Staphylococcus infection, is caused by Staphylococcus bacterium. It can cause skin infections, abscesses, pneumonia, systemic infections, and even life-threatening conditions such as sepsis. Infections caused by Staph can be transmitted via direct contact or contaminated objects. Antibiotic treatment must be administered promptly to prevent complications.

Tim Schultz's graphic images of the infection's damaging effects, which he posted with an explicit warning, are not recommended for the faint of heart. He captioned the post:

"Hey friends. Just real quick, do no go the the last slide if you a Squamish. Where we are at, we are trying to get me home in the next day or two, I’ve [had] two surgeries. Both of which I have woken halfway though and has someone the most painful experience of my left. I was told that there be an incision made to remove the bacteria. I have now have zero skin in the top of my foot. There is a video of it halfway."

Schultz also pleaded everyone to aid him in whatever way they could:

"I need to to get back home. Anything people could do, share, donate, spread the work. Could be saving my life at the moment. Thank you again#I do love you all. Link in my bio."

Check out the post below (Content warning: The following video contains graphic content that some viewers might find disturbing):

MMA fans react to MMA fighter Tim Schultz's horrific case of staph infection

Schultz was last seen competing against Michael Stanoff in March 2023 at BP 3- Beatdown Promotions 3. He won the fight by submission in the second round.

MMA fans were horrified by the videos that Tim Schultz posted on Instagram and concerns started pouring in for the MMA fighter. One fan wrote:

"This is terrible news. Hoping you can get back here asap. They will need to move fast. Our thoughts are with you Tim."

Another fan wrote:

"Wishing you a speedy recovery brother hope it doesn’t get worse and we can get you home."

Yet another fan wrote:

"Oh Tim, that's just awful. my thoughts are with you mate ."

Check out some of the reactions below:

[Images via: @timbotmma on Instagram]

