MMA fighter Mike Dragich was in the news last week when he wrestled a 10 foot alligator near an elementary school in Florida. Outside of professional fighting, Dragich is an animal wrangler and the founder of PROJECT SAVIOR Outdoors - an initiative that helps veterans battle PTSD and suicide by connecting them to the 'great outdoors'.

When a 10 foot alligator from Everglades decided to park near a Florida elementary school, Dragich was called in and swiftly got to work. His interaction with the reptile was very reminiscent of the late great Steve Irwin. In a video posted to Dragich's Instagram profile, he can be seen trying to engage with the animal, with it doing a gator-roll at several points.

Eventually, Dragich and his team were able to subdue the 10 foot alligator.

Mike Dragich received nation-wide attention for his heroics outside the octagon. Inside the cage he has a 2-2 record as an MMA fighter. He has competed twice in Premier Fight League (not to be confused with Professional Fighters League or PFL) and Combat Night Pro. His two wins come via decision and TKO, and similarly, his two losses come via decision and KO.

MMA fighter Mike Dragich isn't the only high-profile martial artist/animal wrangler

Mike Dragich has a varied approach to life, as an MMA fighter, humanitarian and animal wrangler. Dragich's exploits outside the Florida elementary school with the 10 foot alligator were reminiscent of a very famous animal wrangler.

Steve Irwin was the pride of Australia, having built his reputation as a fearless animal wrangler, often wrestling crocodiles, alligators and giant snakes. Though Irwin dealt with many animals, he was most famously associated with crocodiles and alligators.

What many people may not know is that Steve Irwin was a grappler with a blue belt in jiu-jitsu under Dan Higgins. Irwin was a huge MMA fan and is said to have even trained with the legendary Greg Jackson.

Steve Irwin striking [Left] Steve Irwin grappling [Right] [Images courtesy: www.grapplinginsider.com and www.mmaunderground.com]

On September 4, 2006, Steve Irwin died in a freak accident involving a short-tailed string-ray. While filming in the Great Barrier Reef, Irwin was pierced in the chest by the ocean creature, where the stinger penetrated his thoraxic wall, causing major trauma.

The whole ordeal of Steve Irwin was caught on camera, and the footage was handed to his widow Terri Irwin who made sure that the footage never saw the light of day. Steve Irwin's legacy lives on through his wife, daughter Bindi Irwin and son Robert Irwin.

