MMA fighters and personalities congratulate Conor McGregor as he welcomes his third child, Rian

UFC star Conor McGregor has announced the birth of his third child, Rian. The MMA community immediately showered the southpaw with heartfelt congratulatory messages. Along with the MMA community, McGregor was congratulated by several eminent personalities from other fields as well.

Conor McGregor took to Instagram to announce the birth of his son. He also confirmed that his partner Dee Devlin is doing well post-delivery. Rian was born on Monday morning. McGregor has another son and a daughter apart from Rian. His firstborn son, Conor Jr. was born in May 2017 while his daughter, Croia, was born in January 2019.

In an Instagram post announcing the birth of his third child, McGregor said:

"The McGregor Clan is now a family of 5. Healthy baby boy delivered! Baby and Mammy Wonder Woman are doing great! God I thank you for everything you give to me and my family in this world."

McGregor's former movement trainer Ido Portal, his dear friend and teammate Artem Lobov, sparring partner Dylan Morann and his coach Owen Roddy all congratulated The Notorious One.

Outside the MMA community, famous personalities like Italian fashion designer Donatella Versace and Irish football coach Robbie Keane were among those who congratulated Conor McGregor.

Check out the congratulatory messages below:

Conor McGregor is set to start training for the trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier

While McGregor will be overjoyed with the birth of Rian, he will not be able to celebrate the occasion properly at the moment. McGregor is scheduled to take on Dustin Poirier in an all-important trilogy fight in July and will soon begin training. If he wants to stay in the title picture, the fight against Poirier is a must-win for the Irishman.

Conor McGregor begins Dustin Poirier 3 camp as coaches jet out to Dubai https://t.co/qTMyabNNA2 pic.twitter.com/5yrKyLzQMH — Mirror Fighting (@MirrorFighting) May 17, 2021

McGregor has competed just thrice since 2018 and was able to emerge victorious on just one occasion. To remain relevant and still be regarded as one of the best fighters in the world, McGregor must overcome his opponent in July.