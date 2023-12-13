MMA or Food: Paddy Pimblett spills the beans on 'all he can think about' and dream celebrity fight 

Paddy Pimblett recently answered a bunch of questions posted by his fans on various social media platforms and revealed some interesting details about himself. Pimblett is set to face Tony Ferguson in a lightweight contest at UFC 296 this weekend at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Ahead of his upcoming bout, Pimblett sat down for an interview with British GQ and answered some fan questions. As expected, one of the queries posted was regarding the Liverpudlian's famous eating habits. After a fan asked Pimblett to choose between MMA and food, 'The Baddy' replied:

"Very good question, but I'm saying MMA, lad. As you can see at the minute, I'm not too fat... All I can think about is fighting." [2:22]

After explaining his love for mixed martial arts, Paddy Pimblett named salt-and-pepper chicken his favorite cheat meal and named Liverpool the best location to grab a bite of that grub.

In another segment of the show, Pimblett was asked about his dream celebrity fight and to explain his choice. The Liverpudlian named Elon Musk as his fighting partner and said:

"If I could choose any celebrity to fight, me and Elon are beating Mark Zuckerberg up, aren't we?... I'll be there in Elon's corner so we can muff the Zuck." [5:12]

Paddy Pimblett also spoke about meeting Mike Tyson and answered a fan's question about trying the boxing legend's marijuana. Pimblett confirmed that he did light up with Tyson and recalled what 'Iron Mike' told him afterward. He said:

"We went in the back after and smoked a blunt together, he's a cool dude... One of the main things he told me is, 'Don't let anyone take advantage of you. You're the one that's earning the money, no one else is." [3:21]

Tom Aspinall backing Paddy Pimblett to beat Tony Ferguson at UFC 296

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall recently weighed in on the Paddy Pimblett vs. Tony Ferguson fight at UFC 296. The Englishman backed his compatriot to emerge victorious and explained why he thinks 'The Baddy' will beat Ferguson this weekend.

In an interview with TNT Sports, Aspinall stated that Pimblett being younger than 'El Cucuy' is a massive advantage for the Liverpudlian and thinks it will make all the difference. He said:

"I think Paddy should win this fight. I think Paddy is younger, he is fresher! Tony Ferguson’s got a lot of miles on the clock, and I think that that’s going to show in this fight... I believe Tony’s on a six-fight losing streak, isn't it? Yeah, I’ll definitely back Paddy on this one.”

