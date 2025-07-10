"Mma genius and next champ" - Twitter erupts as TJ Dillashaw trains Khamzat Chimaev before huge UFC 319 title fight

Khamzat Chimaev's training session with TJ Dillashaw ahead of his title fight at UFC 319 has sparked discussion among the MMA fans all around the world. Many admired their linkup, suggesting Chimaev work on his cardio.

Chimaev is one step away from becoming a world champion when he challenges Dricus du Plessis for the middleweight gold in the main event of UFC 319 on Aug. 16 at the United Center in Chicago. The undefeated contender is preparing for the title fight in California, U.S., with Dillashaw, who recently posted their collaboration on Instagram, writing:

''Training Camp Has Started''

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Mma genius and next champ''

Another stated:

''Lets go! With the knowledge you’ll bestow upon him, Khamzat will be even better. How’s he looking TJ''

Other fans wrote:

''Khamzat is next level, his wrestling is too much for anyone look what he did to Usman in wrestling no one does that to Usman. I got Khamzat submission round 2 if he’s lucky enough 'DDP to survive round 1 with the wolf''

''DDP is def a top level fighter but he should be his worst nightmare especially with that pace he puts on...who you've worked with, understand how the game is played out there and a lot of ppl forget skills pay the bills but its how you use them, when you use them and can you shut their game down.''

Check out more reactions below:

Additionally, Chimaev has been working with Sam Calavitta, the conditioning coach for the former UFC bantamweight champion.

Middleweight fighter believes Khamzat Chimaev can make quick work of Dricus du Plessis

No. 6-ranked contender Caio Borralho recently gave his take on the upcoming Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev fight at UFC 319.

In a recent interview with Submission Radio, Borralho leaned toward Chimaev, citing him as a force of nature.

''Actually, right now is hard to bet against [du Plessis] because he always shut my mouth, you know. I always bet against him... but it's hard to bet against Khamzat [Chimaev]. It's just going to be how prepare to the Khamzat style, that is not a wrestling style. It's a different thing... They prepare to fight against a wrestler and Khamzat is not a pure wrestler... So, [du Plessis] needs to be well prepared not against a wrestler but against this Khamzat style.''

Check out Caio Borralho's comments below (12:55):

