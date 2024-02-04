"MMA guru catching strays" - Fans react to Renato Moicano's expletive-laced "cringe" octagon interview with father's "baby" revelation

Renato Moicano's decisive victory over Drew Dober at UFC Vegas 85 might have secured him a two-fight win streak, but it's his post-fight interview that's taking center stage online. His revelation about his 62-year-old father's recent baby news, peppered with colorful language, left fans with mixed reactions.

After securing the win, Moicano grabbed the microphone and said:

"Can I talk to you for a little bit? My father is 62 years old and he had a baby yesterday, so bora papa, eu te amo seu filho da p*ta [let's go dad, I love you, you son of a b*tch]."

Check out Renato Moicano's octagon interview below:

This unexpected announcement triggered a wave of reactions on social media:

"Moicano pops standing on business"

"MMA guru catching stray 😂😂"

"Holy mother of Cringe😬"

"Moicano octagon interviews are always legendary"

"Dana needs to make an award for best speech and Moicano is in the lead right now lol"

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

In the fight, Moicano showcased his improved wrestling and top control, grinding out a tough win against Dober. His last two fights have displayed a more well-rounded approach compared to his previous knockout-heavy style.

Renato Moicano mocks Michael Chandler's "desperate" Conor McGregor pursuit

Renato Moicano has taken aim at Michael Chandler, accusing him of being "desperate" in his pursuit of a lucrative fight against Conor McGregor. The Brazilian fighter's comments come amid ongoing speculation about a potential McGregor–Chandler showdown, fueled by their social media exchanges and interviews.

Moicano told MMA Fighting:

"Michael Chandler is so desperate to get this fight. He’s almost begging. He’s almost on his knees, ‘McGregor, fight me!’ I just think that’s hilarious... Michael Chandler is just trying to get the fight, and it’s kind of lame if you ask me. It is what it is."

While no official date has been set for the fight, both McGregor and Chandler have kept the flames burning with their verbal barbs. Chandler, in particular, has been vocal in his pursuit of the Irishman, seemingly eager to silence McGregor's taunts and land a career-defining win.