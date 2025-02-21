  • home icon
MMA insider shares 6-word reaction to Connor McDavid sealing Canada's triumph over Team USA in NHL 4 Nations Face-off final

By Giancarlo Aulino
Modified Feb 21, 2025 17:21 GMT
MMA insider reacts to Connor McDavid sealing Canada
MMA insider reacts to Connor McDavid sealing Canada's NHL 4 Nations Face-off win over Team USA [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

An MMA insider recently shared his reaction after Connor McDavid sealed Canada's triumphant win over Team USA in the NHL 4 Nations Face-off final. He noted that the goal was symbolic for this generation of Canadian hockey players and the league as a whole.

Canada and Team USA played last night to crown the winner of the 4 Nations Face-off, which was a new tournament created by the NHL to serve as a replacement for this year's All Star game. There was added attention on the game, especially considering U.S. President Donald Trump's constant '51st state' comments and the round robin matchup seeing Team USA earn a 3-1 win.

The NHL 4 Nations Face-off final lived up to the hype as hockey fans were treated to a thrilling matchup that required overtime to determine a winner. Canada's star McDavid, regarded by many as the best player in the world and of his generation, scored the overtime winning goal after connecting with a one-timer off a pass from linemate Mitch Marner.

Among the Canadians celebrating the big win was prominent MMA insider Ariel Helwani, who took to his X account to share his thoughts. Helwani posted a GIF of McDavid in attendance at a past UFC event and mentioned that it was fitting that he was the hero for Canada:

"It just had to be him. [Canadian flag emoji]"

Check out Ariel Helwani's post below:

MMA insider Ariel Helwani heaps praise on NHL for 4 Nations Face-off final introductions

In addition to sharing his reaction to Connor McDavid sealing Canada's triumph over Team USA, MMA insider Ariel Helwani heaped praise on the NHL for the quality of their introductions for the 4 Nations Face-off final.

Helwani took to his X account, where he mentioned that the NHL did an excellent job in heightening the significance of the matchup:

"The intros for this Canada x USA game are incredible. You'd think this is an Olympic gold medal game. Outstanding. Let's go [Canada]!"

Check out Ariel Helwani's post below:

Edited by Tejas Rathi
