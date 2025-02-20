"It's coming" - Dana White makes bold claim about Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall 

Interim UFC champion Tom Aspinall has been clamoring for a fight against heavyweight titleholder Jon Jones. However, Jones has shown less interest in the fight. Interestingly, Dana White recently shared some positive news about it.

After announcing blockbuster fights for UFC 314 and UFC 315 on his Instagram Live, White was asked by a skeptical fan whether Jones vs. Aspinall would ever happen.

The 55-year-old replied:

"Yes you will. It's coming. Relax." [3:17]

Jones has attracted severe criticism for apparently not wanting to fight Aspinall. However, a certain section of the MMA community believes the 37-year-old is leveraging the situation for a huge payday.

Another intriguing factor in the equation is Alex Pereira. Both Aspinall and Jones have expressed interest in fighting the light heavyweight champion.

Pereira currently slated to face Magomed Ankalaev in the main event of UFC 313 on March 8.

Dana White hails Tom Aspinall's mentality but disagrees with his take on Jon Jones

In a recent interview with Piers Morgan, UFC CEO Dana White put Tom Aspinall on the same pedestal as Jon Jones and Mike Tyson as one of the nastiest fighters in the world.

When asked about Aspinall claiming he would beat Jon Jones, the 55-year-old hailed the Brit's mentality.

White said:

"Yes, he does. I love it. I love that. A young, aggressive, talented heavyweight that actually wants to fight all the best. The problem in this business is you have guys that say a lot of things publicly but, behind the curtains, don't mean it. [They] don't really want these fights. Tom Aspinall is not that guy. Tom Aspinall wants to fight all the best in the world, and I love that."

White believes a potential victory for Aspinall over Jones would be life-changing. However, the UFC CEO disagrees with the interim champion's claim that Jones' history with PEDs takes his place away from the greats.

He said:

"That I disagree with a hundred percent. What you deserve and what you go out and get are two totally different things. When you think about Jon Jones and how good he really is, then you think about the lifestyle he was living outside of the octagon, it actually makes it more impressive."

Check out Dana White's comments about Tom Aspinall and Jon Jones below (1:15):

