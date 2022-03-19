E. Casey Leydon shares picture with Daniel Cormier from his first MMA workout ten years ago at UFC TUF gym

MMA journalist E. Casey Leydon recently shared a photo of himself alongside Daniel Cormier in a Twitter post. The picture was from his first MMA training session at the UFC TUF gym about 10 years ago.

Leydon is set to have his debut fight this weekend. He has been working with MMA Fighting for over a decade now as a video journalist. He referred to the photo with 'DC' in his post and jokingly stated that it had been a long training camp:

"About 10 years ago, I literally had my first MMA workout EVER with this guy at the UFC TUF gym… so, it’s been a long training camp. One more sleep till my first fight."

The journalist recently sat down for an interview with MMA Fighting. Despite working so close to the fighters and watching them train, he says he's never had the chance to get the actual feel of fighting:

"My name is E. Casey Leydon. I'm 44 years old. I live in Inglewood, California. And for the last, over a decade I have been working as a video journalist for MMA Fighting.com. March 19th, I will be competing in my first mixed martial arts fight. This is my first ever competition, especially competition involving punching people. I have never gotten into an actual fight."

Watch E. Casey Leydon's interview with MMA Fighting below:

Leydon has traveled across the globe in his journalism career and has gone to countries like Brazil, Australia, Japan, and more. He says he has seen fighters work relentlessly and be anxious before their fights. The 44-year-old believes that having the experience of an MMA fight will help him connect more to the sport he has been covering for such a long time.

Who is E. Casey Leydon fighting?

Casey Leydon is set to take on a training partner from the gym. Fritz Frauendorf, Leydon's opponent, is almost two decades younger than him. Frauendorf stands at 6'2 whereas Leydin is 5'11. Leydon also revealed that Fritz was the toughest challenge he could have faced at the same weight.

The fight is set to take place in the Celtic Gladiator promotion. It will be interesting to see if Leydon can make a successful transition to fighting and that too against a longer, younger, and possibly faster opponent than him.

