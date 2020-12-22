MMA journalists ridicule Dana White on Twitter for gloating 'propaganda' UFC video

Certain sections of the MMA media have hit back at UFC President Dana White after he released a video taking a shot at his critics.
MMA media critics of Dana White hit back at the UFC President after his recent video
UFC President Dana White's media critics have hit back at him after he released a video targeting them. White alluded to the media fear-mongering and discouraging MMA fans from enjoying UFC events during the pandemic. Notable reactions from a few MMA journalists have been displayed below:
As we’d previously reported, Dana White tweeted out a video featuring clips and images of certain MMA journalists criticizing him for organizing UFC events during the COVID-19 global pandemic.
In response to Dana White’s aforementioned video, several MMA journalists have now chimed in with their take on it. A few journalists have suggested that Dana White has taken their statements out of context and has misrepresented them in the video.
The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged businesses worldwide and forced many to either adapt or perish
The ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic has undoubtedly been one of the most significant global challenges that we’ve faced in recent times.
The lockdowns, travel restrictions, and other logistical challenges have affected the global economy in a major way. Many businesses all over the world have had a tough time coping with the logistical problems caused by the pandemic.
The global economy has been adversely affected and the sports industry hasn’t been immune to this. However, the UFC has been praised by many in the combat sports world for leading the way in the sports industry as a whole.
The UFC as an organization and UFC President Dana White have garnered a considerable amount of praise for successfully organizing many events despite the challenges posed by the pandemic.
On the contrary, certain sections of the MMA community have criticized the UFC and Dana White for organizing these events during the pandemic. White’s critics claim that he and the UFC have consistently put the UFC fighters, staff, and everyone else associated with the events at risk of contracting COVID-19.
The UFC’s 2020 schedule has seen several cancelations due to COVID-19
Right from Rafael dos Anjos to Kevin Holland, the phenomenon of UFC fighters contracting COVID-19 has been commonplace over the course of this year.
Dos Anjos and Holland were forced out of their respective fights after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this year. But both fighters eventually recovered, and even competed in and won their fights later in the year.
Be that as it may, Dana White’s critics have highlighted the fact of fighters testing positive for COVID-19 and several fights being canceled due to the same this year.
The UFC has even lost main event matchups due to one or both fighters in the matchup contracting COVID-19. Khamzat Chimaev vs. Leon Edwards, Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis, and Jack Hermansson vs. Kevin Holland were some of many fights canceled due to one or both athletes testing positive for COVID-19.
Presently, the MMA community has offered mixed reactions to Dana White’s video against his media critics. On one hand, people have praised White for his business expertise and courage. They’ve lauded him for leading the way in the sports industry by organizing events during the pandemic.
On the other hand, Dana White’s detractors have once again criticized him and are suggesting that White’s video is nothing more than an act of propaganda.
What are your views on the situation? Sound off in the comments.Published 22 Dec 2020, 06:02 IST