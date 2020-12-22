MMA journalists ridicule Dana White on Twitter for gloating 'propaganda' UFC video

Certain sections of the MMA media have hit back at UFC President Dana White after he released a video taking a shot at his critics.

MMA media critics of Dana White hit back at the UFC President after his recent video

UFC President Dana White's media critics have hit back at him after he released a video targeting them. White alluded to the media fear-mongering and discouraging MMA fans from enjoying UFC events during the pandemic. Notable reactions from a few MMA journalists have been displayed below:

Glad my name, likeness and voice were included in this video. UFC used a clipped and out of context quote. I was interviewed many times regarding the UFC and its COVID-19 plans/actions and made critical and praise-worthy observations. Anyhow this is hilarious. https://t.co/nXOcr4jsRo — Josh Gross (@yay_yee) December 21, 2020

A screenshot of my big head from when I was working at Fox in prob 2016 made it in there 😂. Apparently I was well ahead of this covid coverage. pic.twitter.com/F6vbYj7H0W — Andy Nesbitt (@anezbitt) December 21, 2020

I demand more Luke Thomas slander! https://t.co/igaclfSPbI — Brian Campbell (@BCampbell) December 21, 2020

No, not really. Brian Campbell very lightly criticized them on a handful of occasions and mostly went to bat for their actions and this video completely throws him under the bus. It isn’t even remotely reflective of the accuracy of his support and defense of UFC. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) December 21, 2020

This is a touching tribute. https://t.co/NAks891rxc — Chuck Mindenhall (@ChuckMindenhall) December 21, 2020

Props to the MMA media who held people to account in a tough situation, despite the criticism from all sides & the negatives it might have for yourself. That's the job. Not all did, so credit to those do did it when they knew what was coming. — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) December 21, 2020

All hail Dear Leader. https://t.co/weUCEOktvL — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) December 21, 2020

Advertisement

Here's another one he did chewing out Jake Rossen. He loves being on video for these crazy rants.https://t.co/lkG2Q9MqaX — Stephie Haynes (@CrooklynMMA) December 21, 2020

UFC actually put this rant up on their official YT channel & left it there for several hours. There was a longer video where he called her a c***. They edited it & put it back like this, as if the 1-word edit made this version somehow acceptable. https://t.co/24vgJ1wT4Z — Stephie Haynes (@CrooklynMMA) December 21, 2020

Off the top of my head: Khabib's father died from Covid complications. Cody Garbrandt is having blood clot issues from Covid. Rose Namajunas loss 2 family members to Covid. But please continue how there's no serious issues. — Stephie Haynes (@CrooklynMMA) December 21, 2020

Advertisement

Correction: They put it on the official UFC website lol! It wasn't even the smallish YT channel (back then)😭😭



Look how ESPN, way back then, when they had no skin in the game, covered Dana's tirade at Loretta Hunt. It was so bad that GLAAD got involved.https://t.co/3Dk8oY6yPJ — Stephie Haynes (@CrooklynMMA) December 21, 2020

As we’d previously reported, Dana White tweeted out a video featuring clips and images of certain MMA journalists criticizing him for organizing UFC events during the COVID-19 global pandemic.

In response to Dana White’s aforementioned video, several MMA journalists have now chimed in with their take on it. A few journalists have suggested that Dana White has taken their statements out of context and has misrepresented them in the video.

The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged businesses worldwide and forced many to either adapt or perish

The ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic has undoubtedly been one of the most significant global challenges that we’ve faced in recent times.

The lockdowns, travel restrictions, and other logistical challenges have affected the global economy in a major way. Many businesses all over the world have had a tough time coping with the logistical problems caused by the pandemic.

The global economy has been adversely affected and the sports industry hasn’t been immune to this. However, the UFC has been praised by many in the combat sports world for leading the way in the sports industry as a whole.

Advertisement

The UFC as an organization and UFC President Dana White have garnered a considerable amount of praise for successfully organizing many events despite the challenges posed by the pandemic.

On the contrary, certain sections of the MMA community have criticized the UFC and Dana White for organizing these events during the pandemic. White’s critics claim that he and the UFC have consistently put the UFC fighters, staff, and everyone else associated with the events at risk of contracting COVID-19.

The UFC’s 2020 schedule has seen several cancelations due to COVID-19

Right from Rafael dos Anjos to Kevin Holland, the phenomenon of UFC fighters contracting COVID-19 has been commonplace over the course of this year.

Dos Anjos and Holland were forced out of their respective fights after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this year. But both fighters eventually recovered, and even competed in and won their fights later in the year.

Be that as it may, Dana White’s critics have highlighted the fact of fighters testing positive for COVID-19 and several fights being canceled due to the same this year.

The UFC has even lost main event matchups due to one or both fighters in the matchup contracting COVID-19. Khamzat Chimaev vs. Leon Edwards, Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis, and Jack Hermansson vs. Kevin Holland were some of many fights canceled due to one or both athletes testing positive for COVID-19.

Presently, the MMA community has offered mixed reactions to Dana White’s video against his media critics. On one hand, people have praised White for his business expertise and courage. They’ve lauded him for leading the way in the sports industry by organizing events during the pandemic.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Dana White’s detractors have once again criticized him and are suggesting that White’s video is nothing more than an act of propaganda.

What are your views on the situation? Sound off in the comments.