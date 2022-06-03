Veteran owned MMA league to provide mental health services to vets and MMA fighters

James Greene, president of the MMA league Total Warrior Combat, hopes to generate a program to provide mental health resources for veterans and MMA athletes.

The US Navy veteran and president of the Michigan-based MMA promotion is focusing on more than just the physical requirements for athletes in his league. He took the time to reinvent TWC to ensure fighters, fellow veterans, and others who are struggling have support for their mental health.

In a statement provided by WLNS, Greene explained:

“It’s more than just for athletes, for veterans. This is an initiative for the entire nation that we’re hoping people will support and get behind."

With his girlfriend and business partner, Holly Nelson, Greene has established a program called TruthMap Vets, which aims to connect veterans and MMA fighters with specialists specific to their backgrounds.

Nelson, co-owner and CEO of Truthmap Vets, added:

“TruthMap Vets is our non profit and the whole goal is to pair professional athletes with veterans. Essentially, we’ll put them through an emotional health and wellness program together because they have had similar experiences."

Greene has decided to take their venue to Mt. Pleasant and will give counseling to all the fighters involved. The event will take place at the Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort on Saturday, June 4.

James Greene and Holly Nelson are moving MMA in a positive direction

The mental health of a fighter is just as important as their physical health. It takes a strong mind to face an opponent, but fighters often struggle with internal battles that no one knows about. Losing a bout can cause a fighter to spiral down into a mental crisis and commit them to the worst of times.

Former UFC women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey was devastated after losing to Holly Holm. The WWE superstar admitted to wanting to take her own life after the bout. Other fighters have turned to drugs or alcohol when faced with adversity.

People like Greene and Nelson can help prevent some of these cases by starting a positive trend of providing mental health resources to fighters.

