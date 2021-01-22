MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko is battling COVID-19 in hospital

MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko is battling COVID-19 and has been hospitalized in Moscow, Russia.

The news of Fedor Emelianenko being hospitalized for COVID-19 was reported by RIA Novosti, based on the information they received from the medical institution he's being treated at. RT Sport later reported Emelianenko's hospitalization as well as the statement issued via his Instagram page.

The MMA legend last competed in December of 2019, defeating Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson via first-round TKO in a heavyweight bout at Bellator 237.

Fedor Emelianenko is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Clinical Hospital No. 52 in Moscow, Russia. Additional details of his current condition haven’t been revealed to the public as of yet.

Nevertheless, a brief update on the combat sports legend’s health status has been provided on his official Instagram page. The update posted on his Instagram page read as follows:

"Thanks to all who are genuinely concerned for my health. I feel fine, I am going into recovery. I'm grateful to the doctors and medical staff for their care and hard work." (*Translation courtesy: RT Sport)

Fedor Emelianenko is one of the greatest fighters of all time

Russian MMA pioneer Fedor Emelianenko is widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters of all time. The Last Emperor has amassed a professional MMA record of 39 wins, 6 losses, and 1 NC (No Contest), over the course of his long and storied career.

Fedor Emelianenko made his MMA debut back in May 2000 and last competed in December 2019. The vast majority of MMA fans and experts believe that Emelianenko is likely to retire from MMA this year. That said, there was speculation surrounding his retirement in 2019 as well. However, he had reportedly signed an exclusive multi-fight contract with Bellator MMA that year.

Currently, Russia has witnessed more than 3.6 million total COVID-19 cases, with more than 66,000 deaths. The country and its citizens have garnered widespread praise for their courage in the fight against the pandemic.

The 44-year-old Fedor Emelianenko is one of the best heavyweight fighters of all time as well as one of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters MMA has ever seen.

The Last Emperor is an incredibly tough and fit individual. Many in the MMA community are expecting the Russian legend to recover at the earliest. We, here at Sportskeeda, wish Fedor Emelianenko a safe and speedy recovery.