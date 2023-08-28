"MMA is literally not conducted as sport" - MMAFA founder bashes UFC for not having level playing field for fighters to progress

The MMAFA is looking to change the sport for the better and founder Rob Maysey is targeting the UFC for what he believes to be an uneven playing field for the fighters' progression up the rankings.

Maysey is an attorney who founded the MMAFA Organizing Committee and has pushed the antitrust lawsuit against the UFC in hopes of allowing fighters the ability to earn more money and benefits.

While speaking to MMA Uncensored, the attorney was very critical of the sport as a whole for not being run like other major professional leagues. He said:

"MMA is literally not conducted as sport...Any other sport, if I win, I move up. I win, I move up...It doesn't matter if I'm boring, it doesn't matter if you like my style, if I'm a wrestler and you hate wrestling, beat me. If I win, I move up."

The MMAFA founder continued by bashing the UFC for favoring fighters based on popularity rather than if they get their hand raised in the octagon. He mentioned that the promotion decides who progresses up the ranks and gains opportunities, saying:

"This one [MMA], UFC has to tell you, 'We're gonna let you move up.' And that's how they reversed the pay split. They're not actually competing anymore, fighters are competing against each other to move up."

It will be interesting to see what the outcome of the class action lawsuit against the UFC will be and whether more fighters will voice their support for a fighters association.

What does the MMAFA want to change in the sport?

The MMAFA is looking to give MMA fighters more power and control of their own careers and revealed details regarding what they are seeking in the class action lawsuit against the UFC.

During the aforementioned interview, Rob Maysey revealed that one of the biggest changes would be the duration of fighter contracts as well as max pay for fighters and benefits. He mentioned that he believes it will open up the marketplace and allow promoters to bid for the biggest fights and ensure that the top fighters are competing against each other.