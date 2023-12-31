"MMA lore is the funniest" Fans unearth Alistair Overeem's cameo in LMFAO's 'Sexy and I Know It', hilarious reactions ensue

MMA fans spotted Alistair Overeem in LMFAO’s ‘Sexy and I Know It’ music video and many of them took a trip down memory lane in the comments section.

Overeem is one of the most decorated strikers in the heavyweight division’s history. He is the first simultaneous MMA and kickboxing champion, who extended his dominance in many promotions. Barring the exception of the UFC, the Dutch kickboxer won several major titles during his storied career.

However, MMA had a limited footprint a decade ago and general awareness about MMA fighters was significantly less outside the hardcore fans' circle. As a result, many people missed the significance of the former world champion’s appearance in the music video.

The screenshot of Overeem’s cameo was recently posted on Casual MMA Inc.’s Instagram account:

MMA fans were amazed to watch Alistair Overeem in the video and shared their thoughts in the comments section:

@avelazquezmma commented:

“MMA lore is the funniest sh**.”

@immy2286 wrote:

"That's not Overeem, that's Ubereem."

Other fans commented:

“can’t wait for this to be posted on every MMA account.”

“He was just saying "its horsemeat & I know it!”

“They were like, what's the baddest MF we can afford rn.”

“Horse Meet Reem is the sexiest man alive.”

“Just getting signed to the ufc and in one of the biggest music videos that n***** was chillin.”

“I didn’t notice this back then since I was in middle school and was more invested in futbol, growing up and knowing who ubereem is makes this funny asf.”

“Bruh ur fr sr a casual if u just realized it. This was all during his ufc signing.”

“Was the best Cameo ever.”

“No way.”

Alistair Overeem significantly downsized after retirement

‘Demolition Man’was at the peak of his physical abilities at the time he appeared in LMFAO’s music video. The version of him was fondly known as ‘Ubereem’ in the MMA community for his muscular build and insane athletic abilities. However, the 43-year-old fighter shed a lot of his muscle mass quickly after retirement which shocked the fans online.

During his appearance on The MMA Hour, Alistair Overeem shed light on the reasons for his weight loss and said:

”I’m like 210, 220 [pounds]. If you’re not going to fight, why would you walk [around heavier]? I mean, I still look good. I’ve got a six-pack. I’m still strong. I can still kick a**. But yeah, why would I have another, what is it, 20 or 30 pounds of weight? Because then you have to eat, you have to lift heavy, you have to do the things to maintain. And once I made the decision [to be] done [with fighting], all of everything becomes [about] longevity.”

Watch Alistair Overeem's interview below (5:20):