How did Alistair Overeem become so skinny all of a sudden? Understanding the resurgence of PRIDE Reem

Alistair Overeem, a decorated MMA fighter formerly renowned for his extraordinary physique, recently underwent a spectacular transformation, the images of which shocked fight fans worldwide. As the images went viral, Overeem's legion of admirers voiced concerns about his health due to his striking weight reduction.

However, the question remains: How did the former UFC heavyweight title challenger manage to shed such a significant amount of weight in such a short span of time?

Although the specific details of Overeem's miraculous weight loss journey remain elusive, recent images have now surfaced on the internet showing the former UFC star visiting the renowned Kanehara Osteopathic Clinic in Japan for treatment. It's commonly accepted that osteopaths have the skills to help their patients come up with healthy weight loss plans.

These methods eschew fad diets and gimmicks, focusing instead on promoting healthier eating habits and cultivating an understanding of the nutrients essential for optimal bodily function. The result is not only shedding excess weight but also fostering a state of improved well-being.

Check out Alistair Overeem's recent images below:

On October 8, 2022, at Glory: Collision 4, Overeem fought Badr Hari and won the fight by unanimous decision. The victory was however tainted when it was revealed on November 21, 2022, that Overeem had tested positive for a banned substance. Subsequently, the B-sample confirmed the presence of performance-enhancing drugs, leading to the fight's outcome being overturned to a no-contest. Overeem is currently serving a one-year suspension.

Alistair Overeem weight loss: When Joe Rogan called the former UFC fighter a "comic book superhero" for his extraordinary physique

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan once compared the physique of former UFC heavyweight contender Alistair Overeem to that of a "comic book superhero". During an episode of the Flagrant Podcast with comedian Andrew Schulz, Rogan discussed the UFC 141 weigh-ins involving Overeem and former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar.

Rogan praised Overeem's extraordinary physique, emphasizing his imposing structure during his prime combat days. Speaking about Overeem's prime physicality, Rogan stated:

"They were doing a smell test back then for steroids, that’s all they did… everybody passed, it’s so ridiculous. He was like a comic book superhero. His physique was perfect.”

Catch Joe Rogan's comments below:

Poll : 0 votes